News and Knees

News and Knees

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🔥 FULL SPEECH: Trump Brings the Energy to Durant, Oklahoma

President Donald Trump speaks to a packed crowd during his October 1, 2026 rally in Durant, Oklahoma.
Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.

President Donald Trump takes the stage in Durant, Oklahoma, where an energetic crowd gathers to hear him speak. During the rally, Trump talks about his administration, current issues, and the priorities he says are important for the country.

From the crowd’s reaction to Trump’s remarks, the event captures the atmosphere of the rally and gives viewers a chance to hear the full speech for themselves.

Watch the full event and hear what President Trump had to say in Durant.

“Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” — Proverbs 16:3

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