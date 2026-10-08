🔥 FULL SPEECH: Trump Brings the Crowd Together in San Antonio, Texas

President Donald Trump takes the stage in San Antonio, Texas, as supporters gather for a rally featuring special guests and familiar faces.

During his speech, Trump talks about the issues facing the country and the priorities he wants to focus on. The crowd reacts throughout the event, adding to the atmosphere as he shares his message.

Watch the full speech to hear Trump’s remarks and see what unfolded at the San Antonio rally.

“Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” — Proverbs 16:3