Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript8FULL SPEECH🔥FULL SPEECH: Vice President Vance Holds a Fireside Chat at a TPUSA Event in Athens, GA - 04/14/26Lionel T.Apr 15, 20268ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNews and KneesSubscribeAuthorsLionel T.Recent PostsFULL WATCHApr 9 • Lionel T.FULL WATCHApr 6 • Lionel T.FULL EVENTApr 2 • Lionel T.FULL EVENTApr 1 • Lionel T.FULL EVENTApr 1 • Lionel T.FULL EVENTMar 31 • Lionel T.FULL SPEECHMar 29 • Lionel T.