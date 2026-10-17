🔥 FULL EVENT: Trump Takes the Stage in Dalton, Georgia

President Donald Trump visits Dalton, Georgia, where supporters gather to hear him speak and be part of the event.

During the rally, Trump talks about the issues on his mind, his administration’s priorities, and what he wants to focus on next. Supporters react as he shares his message, bringing plenty of energy to the gathering.

Watch the full event to hear Trump’s remarks and see the moments that stood out during the Dalton rally.

“Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” — Proverbs 16:3