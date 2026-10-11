🔥 FULL EVENT: Trump Takes the Stage in Syracuse, New York

President Donald Trump takes the stage in Syracuse, New York, as supporters come together to hear what he has to say.

During the event, Trump shares his thoughts on the country’s biggest issues, his administration’s priorities, and what he wants to focus on moving forward. The crowd adds to the atmosphere as he delivers his remarks.

Watch the full event to hear Trump’s message and catch the moments that made this Syracuse rally stand out.

“Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” — Proverbs 16:3