🔥 FULL EVENT: Trump Meets Supporters in Wasilla, Alaska

President Donald Trump heads to Wasilla, Alaska, where supporters come together to hear him speak and see the event unfold.

During his remarks, Trump talks about the issues on his agenda, his administration’s priorities, and what he wants to focus on moving forward. The crowd responds throughout the rally, bringing plenty of energy to the gathering.

Watch the full event to hear Trump’s message and catch the key moments from his visit to Wasilla.

“Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” — Proverbs 16:3