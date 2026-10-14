🔥 FULL EVENT: Trump Meets Supporters in Youngstown, Ohio

President Donald Trump visits Youngstown, Ohio, where supporters come together to hear what he has to say.

During the rally, Trump talks about the issues on his agenda, his administration’s priorities, and what he hopes to accomplish moving forward. The crowd reacts throughout the event, adding to the atmosphere as he shares his message.

Watch the full event to hear Trump’s remarks and catch the key moments from the Youngstown rally.

“Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” — Proverbs 16:3