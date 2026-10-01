🔥 FULL EVENT: Trump Hosts Hispanic Heritage Celebration at the White House

President Donald Trump welcomes guests to the White House for a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on September 30, 2026.

The event brings people together to recognize Hispanic culture, honor its rich history, and highlight the contributions Hispanic Americans have made to communities across the country.

Watch the full event as Trump shares his remarks and celebrates alongside guests. From cultural traditions to the stories and achievements of Hispanic Americans, the gathering shines a light on the people and heritage being recognized.

“Let all that you do be done in love.” — 1 Corinthians 16:14