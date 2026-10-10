🔥 FULL EVENT: Trump Celebrates Columbus Day

President Donald Trump takes part in a Columbus Day celebration, bringing guests together to mark the occasion and reflect on its place in American history.

During the event, Trump shares his remarks as attendees gather to recognize the holiday. Columbus Day continues to spark conversations across the country, with people holding different views on its historical meaning and legacy.

Watch the full event to hear Trump’s message and see how the celebration unfolds.

“Let all that you do be done in love.” — 1 Corinthians 16:14