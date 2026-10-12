🔥 FULL EVENT: Trump Brings the Energy to Clarksville, Tennessee

President Donald Trump heads to Clarksville, Tennessee, where supporters gather to hear him speak and share in the excitement of the event.

During the rally, Trump talks about the issues on his agenda, the challenges facing the country, and what he hopes to accomplish moving forward. The crowd reacts throughout the event, adding to the atmosphere as he delivers his remarks.

Watch the full event to hear Trump’s message and get a closer look at what happened during the Clarksville rally.

“Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” — Proverbs 16:3