News and Knees

News and Knees

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🔥 FULL EVENT: Trump Brings the Energy to Vandalia, Ohio

President Donald Trump speaks to a lively crowd during his October 3, 2026 rally in Vandalia.
Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.

President Donald Trump takes the stage in Vandalia, Ohio, where supporters gather to hear him speak and share in the excitement of the event.

Trump talks about the issues he says matter most to Americans, his administration’s priorities, and his vision for the country. The crowd responds throughout the event, creating an energetic atmosphere from start to finish.

Watch the full rally to hear Trump’s remarks and see the crowd’s reaction for yourself.

“Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” — Proverbs 16:3

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