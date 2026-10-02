🔥 FULL EVENT: Trump Announces Major Plans for America’s Energy Future

President Donald Trump takes the stage to make a major announcement about the future of energy production in the United States. The event focuses on the administration’s plans to expand domestic energy production and strengthen America’s energy supply.

Trump shares his vision for the country’s energy future and discusses the direction his administration hopes to take. The announcement also raises questions about what these plans could mean for American workers, businesses, and consumers.

Watch the full event to hear Trump’s remarks and get a closer look at the plans being announced.

“Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” — Proverbs 16:3