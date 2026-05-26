News and Knees

News and Knees

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Full Event: Secretary Rubio Addresses Press in Helsingborg, Sweden

🔥 U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds press briefing on talks and international cooperation (05/22/26)
Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
May 26, 2026

The U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to the press in Helsingborg, Sweden. He talked about diplomatic talks and ongoing cooperation between the United States and European partners. The meeting was about making international relationships stronger. They also discussed security concerns and shared goals with allied nations.

This event shows that the U.S. And European allies are still talking and working together. They focus on areas, like security, trade and global stability. These press briefings help people understand policy and strengthen international partnerships.

When countries talk and make decisions we remember the importance of being wise and working together peacefully. As it says in Proverbs 11:14 “Where there is no guidance a people falls,. In an abundance of counselors there is safety.

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