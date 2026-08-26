President Donald Trump traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to campaign alongside Sen. Darline Graham ahead of the Republican Senate runoff. The rally brought together a large crowd of supporters and gave Trump an opportunity to make his case for Graham while talking about the issues he wants voters to focus on.

Trump strongly backed Graham during the event and encouraged supporters to turn out for her in the race against Rep. Ralph Norman. He connected her campaign to the legacy of her late brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham, whose Senate seat she was appointed to temporarily following his death.

Graham also spoke to the crowd about her campaign and her approach to public policy. She emphasized issues such as immigration and abortion while presenting herself as someone coming into politics from outside the traditional political world. Trump, meanwhile, made it clear that he viewed the race as important to his own agenda and urged his supporters to treat the election as a vote for the direction he wants the country to take.

The rally was more than just another campaign stop. It showed how closely Trump is involved in the Republican Party’s 2026 midterm races and how much weight his endorsement can carry with Republican voters. Just days after the rally, Graham won the Republican runoff and advanced to the November general election.

For the people who attended, the event was also a chance to see the President in person, hear directly from the candidates, and take part in a major moment in South Carolina politics. Political rallies can be energetic and emotional, but they also give voters an opportunity to hear competing messages and decide which leaders and ideas they want to support.

Politics will always come with strong opinions and disagreements. What matters is taking the time to listen, think carefully, and make decisions with purpose. As Proverbs 11:14 reminds us, “Where there is no guidance, a people falls, but in an abundance of counselors there is safety.” Good leadership begins with humility, wise counsel, and a genuine commitment to serving others.