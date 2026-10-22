🔥FULL EVENT: President Trump Holds Action-Packed Wichita, Kansas Rally

President Donald Trump visits Wichita, Kansas, where supporters come together to hear him speak and see what he has to say.

During the rally, Trump shares his thoughts on the country’s biggest issues, his administration’s priorities, and the plans he wants to focus on moving forward. The crowd responds as he delivers his remarks, bringing plenty of energy to the event.

Watch the full rally to hear Trump’s message and see the moments that stood out during his visit to Wichita.

“Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” — Proverbs 16:3