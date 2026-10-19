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News and Knees

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🔥FULL EVENT: President Trump & First Lady Sign Executive Order to Advance Women's Health - 10/19/26

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump come together to focus on women’s health.
Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump take part in a special event focused on women’s health on October 19, 2026.

During the event, they sign an executive order aimed at advancing women’s health, bringing attention to the importance of medical research and the health challenges women face at different stages of life.

Watch the full event to hear their remarks and see the signing firsthand as the administration outlines its approach to women’s health.

“She is clothed with strength and dignity.” — Proverbs 31:25

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