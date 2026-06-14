News and Knees

News and Knees

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Full Event: Melania Trump Launches “Fostering the Future” Accounts

🔥 Former First Lady Melania Trump unveils initiative aimed at supporting opportunities and financial security for children in foster care (06/11/26)
Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jun 14, 2026

Melania Trump officially launched the “Fostering the Future” Accounts initiative during a special event focused on supporting children and young adults in the foster care system. The program aims to help provide resources, opportunities, and financial support to assist foster youth as they transition into adulthood and pursue education, career goals, and independent living. Speakers at the event highlighted the importance of investing in the future of vulnerable children and expanding pathways to success.

Programs designed to support foster youth can help address challenges related to education, employment, and financial stability. Initiatives like “Fostering the Future” seek to equip young people with resources that may improve long-term outcomes and opportunities for success.

Caring for children in need is a reflection of compassion and service. As James 1:27 says, “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress.” Small acts of support can make a lasting difference in a young person’s life.

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