Full Event: First Lady Hosts AI Challenge National Champions Award Ceremony

The First Lady hosted the AI Challenge National Champions Award Ceremony, recognizing students and teams who demonstrated exceptional achievement in artificial intelligence, innovation, and problem-solving. The event celebrated the accomplishments of young innovators and highlighted the growing importance of technology, education, and STEM-related fields in shaping the future. Award recipients were honored for their creativity, dedication, and contributions to advancing AI knowledge and applications.

Programs that encourage participation in artificial intelligence help prepare the next generation for careers in technology and innovation. Recognizing student achievements in AI can inspire broader interest in STEM education and support the development of future leaders in the digital economy.

The talents and abilities we are given can be used to serve others and make a positive impact. As Proverbs 22:29 says, “Do you see someone skilled in their work? They will serve before kings; they will not serve before officials of low rank.”