CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz held a press briefing focused on key healthcare issues, providing updates on policies, patient care initiatives, and efforts to improve access to medical services. The briefing addressed ongoing healthcare challenges, program developments, and the administration’s priorities for strengthening the healthcare system and supporting patients across the country.

Healthcare policies and CMS initiatives directly affect millions of Americans through programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. Updates from CMS leadership can signal upcoming changes in healthcare delivery, access to services, and efforts to improve patient outcomes.

Caring for others is a responsibility that reflects compassion and service. As Galatians 6:2 says, “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.”