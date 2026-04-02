FULL EVENT

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1114FULL EVENTFULL EVENT: Birthright Citizenship Arguments With The U.S. Supreme Court - 04/01/26Lionel T.Apr 02, 20261114ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNews and KneesSubscribeAuthorsLionel T.Recent PostsFULL WATCH6 hrs ago • Lionel T.FULL EVENTApr 1 • Lionel T.FULL EVENTApr 1 • Lionel T.FULL EVENTMar 31 • Lionel T.FULL SPEECHMar 29 • Lionel T.FULL SPEECHMar 29 • Lionel T.FULL WATCHMar 29 • Lionel T.