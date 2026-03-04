Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript18162🔥FULL EVENT President Trump Hosts a Roundtable for the Ratepayer Protection Pledge - 03/04/26Lionel T.Mar 04, 202618162ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNews and KneesSubscribeAuthorsLionel T.Recent PostsTrump Tells Jake Paul: White House UFC Event Is Going to Be “Amazing”8 hrs ago • Lionel T.Wall Street Accused of Driving Up U.S. Home Prices by Buying New Housing Supply8 hrs ago • Lionel T.FULL EVENTMar 11 • Lionel T.FULL EVENTMar 11 • Lionel T.FULL SPEECHMar 10 • Lionel T.WATCH: President Trump Holds Signing with CambodianMar 7 • Lionel T.🔥FULL EVENTMar 7 • Lionel T.