Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1🔥FULL EVENT: Melania Trump Hosts U.N. Peace Through Education Meeting - 03/02/26Lionel T.Mar 03, 20261ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNews and KneesSubscribeAuthorsLionel T.Recent PostsTrump Tells Jake Paul: White House UFC Event Is Going to Be “Amazing”8 hrs ago • Lionel T.Wall Street Accused of Driving Up U.S. Home Prices by Buying New Housing Supply8 hrs ago • Lionel T.FULL EVENTMar 11 • Lionel T.FULL EVENTMar 11 • Lionel T.FULL SPEECHMar 10 • Lionel T.WATCH: President Trump Holds Signing with CambodianMar 7 • Lionel T.🔥FULL EVENTMar 7 • Lionel T.🔥FULL EVENTMar 4 • Lionel T.