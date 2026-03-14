For Such a Time as This: Finding Your Stance in the Last Days

I was reading the Verse of the Day in the Bible App recently, and a specific passage from Esther 4:14 jumped off the page at me. It felt incredibly urgent, given the times we are living in.

The verse says:

“For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance will arise from another place... And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?”

As believers in Jesus Christ, many of us have a “knowing” deep inside that we are living in the last days. Things that were once forbidden have become common; the world feels increasingly divided, and the “savor” of the salt seems to be thinning out.

But here is the truth: You are where you are right now for a particular reason.

The Salt and the Light

We often hear the phrase, “We are in this world, but not of it.” It’s a classic for a reason. Jesus told us that we are the light of the world—a city on a hill that cannot be hidden. He also called us the salt of the earth.

But what gives salt its “savor”? What gives us our “taste”? It is our obedience to the Word of God.

It is very easy to reach a place where we become “fans” of people—whether they are politicians, influencers, or leaders. We might say, “I like this guy” or “I support that person.” There is nothing wrong with liking someone, but we must be careful not to support everything they do. We aren’t supposed to be anyone’s number one fan except for the Lord Jesus Christ.

No one else died for you. No one else is coming back to judge the earth.

You and I are a “CITY ON A HILL”

The Danger of Following Without Seeking

I recently heard a “watcher” named Brandon Biggs (who has a powerful YouTube channel called The Last Days) say something that struck me. He noted that in these final days, many will fall by the wayside because they are following without seeking.

Matthew 6:33 tells us to seek first the kingdom of God.

Don’t seek first the USA.

Don’t seek first your family.

Don’t seek first the “Left” or the “Right.”

If you look at things like the recent Epstein file revelations, you see that the world’s systems are often “in on it” together, regardless of the side they claim. If we lean too heavily on human systems, we will be disappointed. We must be indistinguishably clear about who we serve.

Your Assignment is Non-Transferable

Esther was called to her royal position for a specific period to save her people. Similarly, God expects something from me and something from you while we are in our current positions.

If we refuse to do what He has called us to do, He will find someone else. As the saying goes: Rather than God changing His plan, He will change the man. We are called to be:

Prayers: In season and out of season.

Defenders: For the defenseless.

Builders: Like Nehemiah, doing our part to build the wall.

We are Called to STAND tall in the STORM - SERVING God!

A Call to Action

We are living in a moment where “gray areas” are disappearing. It has to be clear that you serve Jesus.

If you are reading this and you’ve never accepted Him as your Lord and Savior, or if you’ve been “ashamed of Him before men,” today is the day to change that. He loves you, and He died so that you could have life and have it abundantly.

Let’s not miss the mark. Let’s arise to the positions He has called us to, just like Esther, and do our part in building the Kingdom.

Listen to the full episode above for the complete message and a closing prayer.

Would you like me to generate one of the horizontal images suggested in this article for you?