Episode 15: Pray Without Ceasing: A Sunday Call to Intercede for the Persecuted

“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18

Hands in Prayer, over World Map

Shalom, shalom, everyone! I’m so honored that you’re taking a few moments of your day to join us in prayer as we do every Saturday and Sunday. We meet together to lift up unto God whatever’s happening around us.

Today was a very special day. We had several urgent prayer topics—from October 7th hostages to rape victims, from persecuted Christians worldwide to the sleeping Church that needs to wake up for the last days. And I want to share something important: I’ve been feeling led by God to start doing these prayers daily. Every day of the week. That’s what I’ll probably start tomorrow, and I believe it will be a blessing.

Why We Must Pray In Season and Out of Season

Here’s the truth we need to grasp: prayer isn’t optional, and it’s not seasonal. The Bible commands us to pray without ceasing—in season and out of season. That means when we feel like it and when we don’t. When things are good and when they’re falling apart. When we see results and when prayers seem unanswered.

“Preach the word; be ready in season and out of season...” — 2 Timothy 4:2

Just as we’re called to preach regardless of the circumstances, we’re called to pray regardless of the circumstances. Our consistency in prayer can’t depend on our feelings—it must depend on our obedience to God.

What We Prayed For Today

He holds the World … in His hand

This Sunday’s prayer session covered some of the most broken and urgent situations in our world right now. Let me share what we brought before the throne of God:

For Those in Bondage

We started with the October 7th hostages—people who have been kidnapped, beaten, and starved because they are from Israel. The Bible tells us to pray for Israel, and we don’t care what the media says—we care what God’s Word says. We prayed for those still in captivity, for strength to endure one more day, and for those already released, that they would have the grace to forgive their captors.

“Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: ‘May those who love you be secure.’” — Psalm 122:6

We also thanked God for President Trump and everyone He used to help secure the release of hostages. And we prayed for grace—because forgiveness after such trauma is only possible through God’s supernatural strength.

For the Broken and Violated

We prayed for rape victims worldwide—particularly highlighting the situation in the UK where young girls are being violated, and in places like Oklahoma where the legal system allows perpetrators to escape justice based on how good their lawyer is.

This isn’t easy to talk about, but we must pray. These victims have been marked, touched, and broken in ways we may never fully understand. We prayed that the Holy Spirit, the Comforter, would meet them in their pain. That they would have dreams and visions where they see how much God loves them. That they would have encounters with Jesus and realize He’s waiting for them with arms open wide.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18

We also prayed for the families of rape victims—that they wouldn’t turn to curses or revenge, but would trust God as the righteous judge.

For the Persecuted Church Worldwide

This was a major focus of our prayer time. The persecuted Church is suffering in ways most of us can’t imagine, and we cannot forget them.

We prayed for:

Christians in Nigeria - especially in the north where families are being killed for their faith. We thanked God for the pastor who used social media to expose what the media tried to bury, and we prayed for that fire he has—that we would all be on fire for God like he is.

Underground churches in China - where believers are having their rights stripped away, their goods taken, facing a government that wants them dead. Yet they still serve God.

Believers in North Korea - the most closed nation on earth. We don’t even have news from there, but some are going in to preach the gospel. We prayed for wisdom to preach without being caught, and if caught, for grace to not give up their faith.

Christians in Muslim countries - where the Quran explicitly calls for Christians and Jews (the “infidels”) to be killed and beheaded. We prayed for converts who face being renounced by their families, that they would realize in Christ they have a greater family that will never abandon them.

“Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” — Matthew 5:10

For Those in War Zones

We interceded for Russia and Ukraine—people on both sides who are living through hell while we watch it on TV from comfortable homes. We prayed that God would console them, wipe their tears, and give them hope to live another day.

But here’s what hit me as we prayed: everyone who dies in these wars without Christ goes to hell. God doesn’t want that. So we prayed that even in their last moments, people would realize God loves them and would accept Jesus as Lord.

For the Sleeping Church

Perhaps the most convicting prayer was for the body of Christ. Many of us are still asleep. We expect things to be the way they’ve always been, but they will never be that way again because things have changed. We are living in the last days.

We prayed for the grace to be ready when the trumpet sounds. That we won’t be found on the wrong side of history—supporting abortion, supporting what God hates. We prayed for God’s heart, that we would only love what He loves and only hate what He hates.

“Therefore keep watch, because you do not know on what day your Lord will come.” — Matthew 24:42

We don’t want to party with Babylon. We don’t want to support what God opposes. The day is approaching, and we need to live for God alone so that when the trumpet sounds and Jesus comes back to judge, we won’t be caught unaware but will be raptured into heaven.

“Fight the good fight of the faith. Take hold of the eternal life to which you were called...” — 1 Timothy 6:12

What This Means for You

Church Family praying together during Sunrise

After covering all these prayer topics, we did something important: we blessed every listener.

We covered you with the blood of Jesus.

We covered your families.

We declared that no weapon fashioned against you shall prosper, and every tongue that rises against you, we condemned in Jesus’ name.

But now I’m asking you to do something: join us in this daily prayer movement.

Starting tomorrow, I’m committing to daily prayer sessions. Not just weekends—every single day. Because the need is urgent. Because people are suffering. Because the Church needs to wake up. Because Jesus is coming soon.

The Call to Pray Without Ceasing

Here’s what “pray without ceasing” really means in practical terms:

Don’t wait for Saturday or Sunday - pray every day

Don’t wait to feel spiritual - pray when you’re tired, discouraged, or distracted

Don’t wait to see results - keep praying even when nothing seems to change

Don’t pray only for yourself - intercede for the persecuted, the broken, the lost

This is praying in season and out of season. This is the will of God for us.

“The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” — James 5:16

Your prayers matter. When you pray for that Nigerian pastor, something happens. When you pray for those Chinese believers in underground churches, God moves. When you pray for rape victims to encounter Jesus in their dreams, the Holy Spirit responds. When you pray for the Church to wake up, hearts are stirred.

Listen to the Full Prayer Session

This article gives you a glimpse of what we covered, but you need to hear the actual prayers. There’s power when we pray together. There’s something that happens when you hear these intercessions spoken out loud and you agree with them in your spirit.

Listen to the full episode to experience the complete prayer session—to hear the passion, the urgency, the faith, and to pray along with us for each of these situations.

This is a reader-supported publication. Your support allows me to continue creating content that points people to Jesus and mobilizes prayer for those who desperately need it. If you’ve been blessed, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Join the Daily Prayer Movement

A Family that Prays together … Stays together

Starting tomorrow: Daily prayers, Monday through Sunday

We’re praying for:

Hostages and war victims

Rape victims and the broken

Persecuted Christians worldwide

The Church to wake up

Muslims and others to encounter Jesus

Each other and our families

More …

Your assignment:

Pray without ceasing. In season and out of season. When you feel like it and when you don’t. Because this is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus.

May the Lord bless you and keep you. May He make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you. May He turn His countenance toward you and give you peace.

In Jesus’s name,

Lionel

“Pray without ceasing, in season and out of season.”