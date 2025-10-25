Episode 13: Praying Through the Timeline: Reflecting the Season We’re In

Shalom, beloved readers.

This past Saturday, we gathered once again for our weekly prayer time—a sacred space where we bring the concerns of our world before the throne of grace. If you’ve been following along with our weekend prayer sessions, you know that we meet every Saturday and Sunday to intercede specifically for what’s happening in our world and to pray concerning the timeline we find ourselves in.

And what a timeline it is.

Where We Stand in October 2025

As we prepare to transition from October into November, we can’t help but notice the convergence of events that demand our prayerful attention. The world feels increasingly unstable, and for those of us who study Scripture, the parallels to biblical prophecy are becoming harder to ignore.

Recent weeks have seen continued conflict in Gaza, ongoing tensions in Ukraine with critical infrastructure under attack, and political upheaval across multiple nations. In Japan, history was made with the election of the nation’s first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, while international disputes over Jerusalem’s sovereignty continue to intensify.

These aren’t just news headlines—they’re signposts.

Praying Through Prophetic Signs

During our Saturday prayer session, we spent time interceding for the specific dynamics at play in our world today. One of the themes that emerged was the centrality of Jerusalem in global affairs. Zechariah 12:3 prophesies that “Jerusalem is becoming a burdensome stone for all nations”, and we’re watching this unfold in real-time as international bodies continue to debate and dispute Israel’s capital.

We also prayed concerning the geopolitical alignments that many prophecy scholars are tracking. Nations mentioned in Ezekiel 38—including Russia, Iran, and Turkey—are forming alliances in ways that only make sense through the lens of biblical prophecy. These aren’t random political moves; they’re pieces falling into place on a prophetic chessboard.

The Urgency of Our Times

Here’s what struck me most during our prayer time: the sense of urgency. Not panic, but urgency. There’s a difference.

First Thessalonians 5:3 warns us about a time when people will say “Peace and safety!” before sudden destruction comes upon them. We’re seeing increasing calls for peace deals in the Middle East, and while peace is always preferable to war, Scripture warns us to be discerning about the nature and timing of such peace.

Multiple end-times indicators must be in place before the final 3½-year period of tribulation begins, and while we’re not yet in that period, the prophetic landscape is being prepared. This means we have both responsibility and opportunity—responsibility to pray, and opportunity to share the hope we have in Christ with a watching world.

Why This Matters for You

You might be reading this and thinking, “But I’m just trying to get through my week. What does all this prophecy talk mean for my daily life?”

Everything.

Understanding the times we’re in shouldn’t paralyze us with fear—it should mobilize us with purpose. When we recognize that we’re living in prophetically significant days, it changes how we pray, how we love our neighbors, how we steward our resources, and how urgently we share the gospel.

The Bible promises in Matthew 24:14 that “this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in all the world as a witness to all the nations, and then the end will come”. Technology has made global gospel proclamation more possible than ever before. That’s not coincidental—that’s providential.

Join Us in Prayer

This is why we gather every Saturday and Sunday. We’re not just observers of current events; we’re intercessors called to stand in the gap. We pray for:

Peace in Jerusalem and wisdom for leaders navigating Middle Eastern tensions

Protection for believers in regions experiencing persecution

Discernment for the church to recognize false teachings and stand firm on biblical truth

Revival and awakening before Christ’s return

Our own readiness to be found faithful when He appears

We covered all of this and more in our Saturday prayer session, and I encourage you to listen to the full episode to join us in these specific prayers. The audio captures the heart behind the intercession in ways that written words simply can’t convey.

Looking Ahead to November

As we prepare to enter November, we do so with expectation. Not dread, but holy anticipation. We don’t know the day or the hour of Christ’s return, but we do know we’re commanded to watch and be ready.

Pastor Tom Hughes recently noted that while the signs may be unsettling, they also point to the hope of Christ’s return, reminding us: “These things must come to pass. But we are not to fear. Instead, we are to lift up our heads, for our redemption draws near”.

This is the perspective we’re taking into the new month. November is blessed in the name of Jesus because every day we draw breath is an opportunity to serve Him, share Him, and prepare for His coming.

Listen to the Full Episode

I’ve only scratched the surface of what we covered in our Saturday prayer session. To hear the specific prayers we lifted up for the month of October, our petitions concerning November, and the full burden of intercession for what’s happening in our world right now, please listen to the complete episode.

The written word captures the thoughts, but the spoken prayer carries the heart. You’ll hear the earnestness, the hope, and the urgency that characterized our time before the Lord this past Saturday.

Until We Meet Again

Thank you for being part of this community. Thank you for praying with us, even when you listen days or weeks after we record. Prayer transcends time—your agreement matters whenever it comes.

As we step into November and the final weeks of 2025, let’s do so with our eyes on Christ, our hearts in prayer, and our hands ready for service. The hour is late, but the harvest is plentiful.

Keep watching. Keep praying. Keep believing.

“For when they say, ‘Peace and safety!’ then sudden destruction comes upon them, as labor pains upon a pregnant woman. And they shall not escape. But you, brethren, are not in darkness, so that this Day should overtake you as a thief.” - 1 Thessalonians 5:3-4

Resources Referenced:

Shalom and blessings, Brother Lionel

P.S. - Don’t forget to listen to the full Saturday prayer episode for the complete context and to pray along with us. These written reflections are supplements to the audio experience, not replacements for it.