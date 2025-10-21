Episode 12: Are We Ready for What's Coming? Living Boldly in the Last Days

Unless we’ve had our heads in the sand, we must have noticed something profound: there’s been a massive, undeniable shift happening right before our eyes. Ever since 2020, things have changed overnight. What was once hidden is now exposed. People who were afraid to speak certain things are now boldly proclaiming them in the streets.

We’re living in the last days, and it’s time we face this reality with courage rather than fear.

The Signs Are All Around Us

Matthew 24:6-14 lays it out clearly: wars and rumors of wars, nations rising against nations, famines, pestilences, earthquakes in diverse places. We’re not just hearing about these things—we’re watching them unfold on our screens daily. The conflicts between Israel and its neighbors, Ukraine and Russia, the tensions with Taiwan—these aren’t distant prophecies. They’re today’s headlines.

But perhaps the most sobering sign is what’s happening to Christians worldwide.

Persecution Is No Longer “Over There”

We need to ask ourselves a difficult question: If someone knocked on our door tomorrow asking who the Christians are in our household—knowing that identification means torture and imprisonment—would we raise our hand? Would we willingly accept persecution for our faith?

This isn’t hypothetical for our brothers and sisters in Nigeria, where churches are burned and believers are killed with impunity. It’s reality in China, where baptisms happen in winter to avoid detection. Even in South Korea, a traditionally Christian nation, we’ve heard reports of church burnings and imprisoned pastors.

It’s getting closer to home. It’s happening in Canada. And whether it’s visible yet in the US or not, God’s Word tells us it will come. The question isn’t if persecution will reach our doorstep—it’s when.

The Season We’re In

Verse 14 of Matthew 24 gives us the timeline: “And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations, and then shall the end come.”

We believe the only thing holding back the final trumpet is the gospel not yet reaching every corner of the earth. No one knows the day or the hour, but we do know the season. And friends, we are in that season.

Look at the rise of anti-Semitism. Look at the world increasingly turning against Israel. This isn’t about politics or taking sides in human conflicts—it’s about recognizing the spiritual battle that’s been prophesied. The Bible speaks of Armageddon, where the whole world will stand against Israel. It will happen, because God said it would.

How Do We Prepare?

God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind. We don’t walk in fear—we bind and cast out that spirit in Jesus’ name. But we must be ready.

Think about the early Christians thrown into arenas to face lions while crowds laughed. Think about the disciples—martyred, crucified upside down, thrown into boiling oil because of their faith. Think about Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego standing before the king, refusing to bow. Think about Daniel in the lion’s den.

Those weren’t just inspirational stories—they were testimonies born from persecution. And those days are coming again.

The only way to prepare is to fill ourselves with the Word of God. Our faith in Christ is what will sustain us in the trial moments ahead. We need to build our foundations now, diving deeper into Scripture daily, so that when the moment comes to stand, we won’t fall.

A Call to Courage

We’re not called to live in fear, but we are called to live with our eyes open. The world is changing rapidly. What seemed impossible a few years ago is now commonplace. The spiritual realm is becoming more visible, and the battle lines are being drawn.

The question God is asking each of us today is simple but profound: Are we ready?

Are we ready to stand for Christ when it costs us everything? Are we ready to be bold as lions, even when the world demands we stay silent? Are we ready to say, “Yes, I believe in Christ,” no matter the consequences?

For the full message and prayer, we encourage you to listen to the complete episode. There’s power in hearing the Word proclaimed, and context that written words alone can’t fully capture.

The end is near, friends. Let’s make sure we’re ready.

God bless you all. Stand firm. Stay faithful.