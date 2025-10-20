Episode 11: Praying for Unity

In today’s prayer session, we focused on unity, protection for leaders, and spiritual readiness in turbulent times.

A Divided Kingdom Cannot Stand

Matthew 12:25 from the English Revised Version,

“Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.”

The Reality of Division in America

We highlighted the intentional divide between the left and right, or Democrats and Republicans, due to long term brainwashing :

Infiltration of educational institutions, leading to leftist ideologies among graduates.

Protests and flag-burning, often funded, where participants lack understanding of their actions.

We also reminded ourselves that such division aligns with the biblical warning, making our nation’s survival unlikely without God’s intervention.

Prayers for Unity and Bipartisanship

A key focus in our was for reconciliation across political lines, while acknowledging the demonic influences on most leftist ideologies.

Key Prayer Points for Political Harmony

Unity Between Left and Right : For bipartisan cooperation to advance our nation, ending internal sabotage driven by agendas or brainwashing.

Courageous Voices : For Democrats with “backbone” to speak truth against party norms, even at personal cost.

Collective Advancement: A unified march toward national growth, standing together under God’s spirit.

Protection for Leaders

We addressed recent threats, including an alert about the president’s travel and noting increased dangers to Republican figures.

Our Prayers for Safety and Security

Protection for All Leaders : Covering both Democrats and Republicans with divine safeguard, rejecting the spirit of death.

Countering Demonic Influences : Binding the “spirit of Islam” associated with violence against unbelievers, casting it out.

Transportation Safety: Covering flights, cars, and helicopters with the blood of Jesus, destroying evil agendas.

Support for Farmers and Resistance to Control

We also need to recognize attacks on agriculture as part of end-times prophecies. We prayed for farmers’ independence and protection.

Specific Requests for the Farming Community

Protection and Resources : Wisdom, finances, and blood of Jesus to sustain farms without government dependency.

Financial and Network Support: Awareness and assistance for those risking their lands; Republican networking to fight farmland seizures.

Concerns for New York and Broader Spiritual Battles

Our prayers extended to the New York mayoral race involving Mamdani, seeking God’s will despite challenges.

Additional Spiritual Prayers

Manifestation of God’s Power : We prayed for God’s hand in New York City elections and against Islamic demonic influences in the whole of US.

End-Times Readiness : Living in the last days, we prayed for God to help make us ready for the trumpet sound; for God to encounter any unbelievers listening to our podcast.

Ambassadorship for Christ: We also prayed that God would help us to preach the Gospel everywhere, unashamedly in our daily lives.

Prayers for Families, against Deep State, and Internal Party Unity

Our session concluded with broader intercessions.

Final Prayer Elements

Family Protection and Provision : We prayed for the safety and financial blessings for our loved ones.

Thwarting Evil Agendas : We also prayed for God’s hand in stopping deep state plans in hidden gatherings like Bohemian Grove.

Republican Unity : We prayed for unity within the Republican party.

Restoration for Democrats: Finally, we prayed for God to help democrats return to senses and act right, not for payment, but because it is the right thing to do.

Our Closing Remarks

May the Lord bless you and keep you, make His face shine upon you and b egracious to you .. the Lord turn His face toward you and Give you peace in Jesus name.

Final Reminder: Remember, this is just a summary—listen to the full podcast to join in the prayer and feel the communal energy firsthand!