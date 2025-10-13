Episode 10: Fighting the Good Fight - Our Call as Soldiers of Faith

Shalom, everyone! Happy Sunday to all of us enjoying this beautiful second Sunday of October 2025. We’re gathered again for our weekly prayer session, lifting up what’s happening in the news, watching out for each other, and seeking God’s guidance.

Today, the Lord’s leading us to dive into something powerful and timely—a call to stand strong as soldiers in His army.

1. We’re Called to Fight the Good Fight of Faith

The Lord speaks to us through 1 Timothy 6:12, urging us to fight the good fight of faith and hold tightly to the eternal life He’s called us to. We can’t talk about victory without acknowledging the battle we’re in. As God’s children, we’re in a spiritual war, and He’s calling us to stand firm, unashamed, and bold in these days we’re living in.

Let’s grab hold of His promise and declare our faith before many witnesses, just as Paul encouraged Timothy.

2. Our Battle Isn’t Against Flesh and Blood

The Bible’s clear in Ephesians 6:12—we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against spiritual forces. People aren’t our enemies, even if some choose to allow themselves to be influenced or controlled by the devil.

Remember the young girl in Acts 16 with the spirit of divination? She followed Paul, proclaiming he served the true God, but it was a demon at work. Paul cast it out, freeing her, but the business folks (who owned her and made money from her) saw him as the enemy, even though he was not. We’ve got to see it the same way—the devil is the issue, not the person. Still, we must stand against those who oppose God’s truth, praying for them while holding our ground.

3. We’re Soldiers in God’s Army

In 2 Timothy 2:4, God calls us soldiers enlisted in His army, not tangled up in the affairs of this life. Our focus is pleasing Him who called us. There are two armies—God’s and the devil’s—and some folks think they’re on God’s side but are deceived into serving the enemy.

Deception’s tricky because, as we heard, the crazy part about being deceived is we don’t even realize it! The devil deceived one-third of the angels in heaven (Revelation 12:4), so how much easier is it for him to fool us humans if we’re not vigilant?

Let’s stay awake and rooted in God’s Word.

4. We’re Wall Builders with Weapons in Hand

Nehemiah 4:17 paints a vivid picture for us—God’s people rebuilding Jerusalem’s walls, working with one hand and holding a weapon in the other. Building walls is biblical; it’s about protection and order, just like our nation’s borders today reflect that principle.

As Christians, we’re wall builders too, rebuilding God’s kingdom through prayer, preaching the gospel, and shining His light in our workplaces, businesses, and public squares. But we’re not just builders—we’re warriors, ready to fight spiritually at any moment.

We hold a shovel in one hand to build and a sword in the other to contend with the enemy.

5. We Must Shine Light on Evil

God’s calling us to shine His light on evil, not hide from or hide it. Evil thrives in darkness, but we’re to expose it boldly, as Ephesians 5:11 tells us. Whether it’s writing articles, speaking truth in our communities, workplaces or standing firm in our faith, we can’t stay silent. The devil hates the light, and we’re called to be that light wherever we go.

Let’s not shy away from calling out what’s wrong while always pointing to Jesus, the true Light.

6. Our Lives Are a Testimony Others Read

Our lives are an open book, as 2 Corinthians 3:2 says, read by everyone around us. What are others seeing when they watch us? Are we living as soldiers who walk in love, truth, and boldness, or are we swayed by every wind of doctrine? Think of Stephen in Acts 7, whose testimony was so powerful that Jesus stood up from His seat at God’s right hand to honor him. We’re called to live like that—unashamed, bold, and reflecting Christ. Jesus Himself wasn’t a pushover; He took a whip to the temple (John 2:15) when it was misused.

We’re to stand firm like Him, speaking truth without fear.

7. We Fight with Spiritual Weapons

Paul reminds us in 2 Corinthians 10:4 that our weapons aren’t carnal but mighty through God. We fight with prayer, the Word, and the power of the gospel, which Romans 1:16 declares is God’s power for salvation to everyone who believes. God therefore is calling us to speak truth unashamedly, even if it risks our jobs or reputation. God honors obedience, not because He loves us more than others—He loves us all the same—but because stepping into His light positions us for His blessings.

Like standing under the sun to feel its warmth, we experience God’s best by doing what He says.

8. Our Prayer for Strength and Protection

We closed in prayer, covering this week with the blood of Jesus. We lifted up our families, businesses, and leaders—both in the church and government—declaring that no weapon formed against them will prosper (Isaiah 54:17). We condemned every tongue rising in judgment against God’s people and thanked Him for His provision, protection, and love. We prayed to be ready to preach the Word in season and out, shining as lights and shaming the devil in Jesus’ name. All glory, honor, and praise belong to our King of kings and Lord of lords!

In Conclusion

Let’s Keep Fighting and Building: God’s calling us all to be builders and fighters, holding both a shovel and a sword. We’re in the last days, and there’s no time to waste. Let’s pray, preach, and stand boldly, knowing our battle is spiritual but our impact is real.

May the Lord bless us, keep us, and make His face shine upon us as we live as His soldiers this week.