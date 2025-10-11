Ep09: Praying for Children and against Globalists

In this Episode of the Weekly Watch. We are praying

For the Liberals : That the Lord will open their eyes to who He is and how much He loves them

Against the spirit behind Antifa : That the organization will be brought to its knees and that demon behind them be cast back to the abyss in Jesus name

For the Children : We are supposed to defend them contrary to what the world is doing today. We pray for God to keep them safe everywhere they are.

For eyes to be opened : Many people make choices today cuz of the lie they were told yesterday on Tiktok, MSM, Youtube etc. We pray for open eyes.

Pray for Countries still resisting the Globalists : Like Poland .. we pray for God to give them the strength to keep fighting and to know HIM personally.

Pray for Countries that seem to have fallen to Globalists: like UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada … that the Lord will raise a remnant that will keep fighting and not fear and back down.

See us Tomorrow as we delve into the Word of God and pray some more.

Thank you for joining us. God bless us all as we pray together.