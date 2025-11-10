Dr. Leonard Coldwell Exposes the Global Kabal Agenda on controlling us

This interview was conducted in 2012. Dr Leonard Coldwell already knew about the New World Order and impending forced vaccinations. He said that a disease is usually triggered by stress which is caused by what you fear most, for example, job loss. The powers behind the New World Order already knew to create conditions to ensure you live in constant fear in order to increase your chances of “catching” a disease. (Note: you don’t catch a disease of course) When you are mentally, emotionally and physically weak, due to fear, that’s where you’ll easily submit to their demands.
Website:
https://drleonardcoldwell.com/
