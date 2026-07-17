News and Knees

News and Knees

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DHS Discusses the Importance of Election Security

🗳️ The U.S. Department of Homeland Security shares why protecting election security is an important part of safeguarding the nation's democratic process (07/17/26)
Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jul 17, 2026

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security delivered a speech highlighting the importance of election security and the ongoing work to help protect the nation’s election systems. Officials spoke about the need to keep elections secure while maintaining public confidence in the democratic process.

The address also emphasized the value of cooperation between federal, state, and local partners in preparing for potential security challenges. By working together and staying vigilant, officials said they aim to support safe, reliable, and transparent elections.

Protecting public trust requires wisdom, responsibility, and a commitment to doing what is right. As Proverbs 11:14 says, “Where there is no guidance, a people falls, but in an abundance of counselors there is safety.” Working together with integrity can help strengthen communities and promote the common good.

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