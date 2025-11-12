Day Two: Praying for Those in Authority

“Why do the nations rage, and the peoples plot a vain thing? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the Lord and against His Anointed...” — Psalm 2:1-2

Government leaders in prayer

Shalom, shalom, everyone! Happy Tuesday! I’m so happy that we are now on day two of our day-to-day prayer session. I was thinking some hours ago if it would be a good idea to be mentioning the day number every time. We may not always do that, but for now I’m doing that.

Yesterday we prayed for the church, for God to help us be ready for the last days that we are living in. Today we are going to be praying for our leaders, those in power.

It’s Really a Spiritual Battle

Spiritual warfare daily

Like you must have understood by now, it’s really a spiritual battle. The people that get in power, whether they are good people or not, the moment that they get into power, they have encounters—whether they like it or not—with spiritual entities.

Hopefully, we pray for them to have encounters with God, the only good spiritual entity. But many times they actually have encounters with the wrong spirits—demonic spirits, fallen angels, all of that. So we’re going to pray for them today that God will lead them, God will guide them, and God will give them the grace to take the right decisions.

We Are the Fruit of Their Decisions

Here’s something critical: We are the fruit of the decisions taken by our leaders.

That’s why I came to understand why the devil lied to the church for so many years, trying to make them not be part of the whole election and getting elected process. Because he knew that as long as the church is ignorant of what it’s called to do, he can keep the church back, remain in control, and later on he can put those he wants in power and he’ll be able to shut down that church.

So today we’re praying for those in power—for our leaders, the Congress, the presidents around the world—that God will lead them to take the right decisions and to do the right thing.

What History Teaches Us

Through the pages of history

In today’s prayer, I brought up Psalm 2, where God says: “Why do the heathens rage and the people imagine a vain thing? The kings of the earth set themselves and the rulers take counsel together against the Lord and against his anointed.”

Looking through history, we see how over the years, the leadership of countries have always, at one point or another, ended up standing against the church. So right now, I wanted to take the bull by the horn and pray for them.

The Holocaust Lesson

Looking through history, we realize that during the entire time when the Jews were being gassed and killed by Germans during the Holocaust period, the church was there. They watched. They did nothing.

But we refuse to be part of that church. We choose to be those like God asked us to be—to be the voice of the voiceless. To be those that speak fearlessly because we know that we count on God. Because we know that He is our defender. He is our master. And He is our king.

What We Prayed For Today

Praying before the capitol

Today’s prayer covered several urgent areas:

For U.S. Leadership

We prayed that God gives them the grace to impose laws or create laws that are going to make life easy for the people of the U.S. and for the church—making it easy for us to preach the gospel, to talk about God, and to go all over the world and talk of His goodness.

We prayed for those who are in power—that God gives them the right frame of mind to take the right decision. We understand that it’s very possible that behind all of this, there are some dark forces—the deep state, I like to call them sometimes. We prayed that no matter what they have in mind, whatever they have planned, whatever they are planning, shall all fail in Jesus’ name.

Protection from Persecution

Looking through history, we understand how people were killed by leaders because of their faith. We prayed: give our leaders the grace not to be part of that, but that they will enhance or release laws that are going to make things easier for the Church of Christ.

Against Islam Taking Over

At the same time, we also realize how in some particular states, Islam—the spirit, the evil spirit, the demon—is trying to take over. We prayed that by God’s hand, by His grace, He gives us the church to arise, to stop looking and just watching, but to get active.

God said in His word: “Arise, shine for your light has come and the glory of the Lord is risen upon you.” So we prayed for grace to arise, to stop sitting and waiting, but to get involved—not to fight, but to get active, to do our part, to spread the word out, to do our part.

For Leaders Worldwide

We prayed for our leaders all over the world—that God gives them the grace to take the right decisions for the good of their kingdom. We prayed that God opens and makes a way that the right people will be voted in and the wrong people will be voted out.

That at the end of the day, God’s name alone shall be praised.

Covered With the Blood of Jesus

At the end of the prayer, we covered our leaders with the blood of Jesus. We covered those in power, whether they’re in the U.S. or out of the U.S., with the blood of Jesus.

We prayed: Give them the grace to take the right decisions that we may live a quiet and peaceable life.

That’s the goal—that through their right decisions, we can live peacefully, worship freely, raise our families in godliness, and preach the gospel without hindrance.

Pray Without Ceasing: In Season and Out of Season

Praying without cease

This is why we must pray without ceasing—in season and out of season. Not just during elections. Not just when there’s a crisis. Not just when we agree with who’s in power.

Every. Single. Day.

Because:

The spiritual battle is happening every day

Leaders face spiritual encounters every day

Their decisions affect us every day

The devil is working every day to influence them

We need God’s protection every day

“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18

The Church Must Arise

Here’s the challenge: The church needs to stop watching and start acting. Not fighting in the flesh, but getting active in prayer, in voting, in speaking up, in being the voice of the voiceless.

We can’t be like the church during the Holocaust that just watched. We must be the church that arises, that shines, that speaks, that prays, that votes, that engages.

This is our moment. This is our calling.

Your Assignment for Day Two

Today’s assignment is simple but powerful:

Pray for your leaders by name. Whether you like them or not. Whether you voted for them or not. Cover them with the blood of Jesus. Pray for:

Protection from demonic encounters

Encounters with God instead

Wisdom to make right decisions

Grace to create laws that help the church

Failure of any deep state/evil plans

And do it in season and out of season—consistently, faithfully, daily.

Listen to Today’s Full Prayer

This article summarizes what we covered, but you need to hear the actual intercession. When we pray together, when we agree in the Spirit, there’s power.

Listen to the full episode to hear the complete prayer for leaders, against the deep state, for the church to arise, and for us to live quiet and peaceable lives.

This is a reader-supported publication. Your support enables this daily prayer mobilization and helps keep this ministry going strong. If you’ve been blessed, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Day 2 Complete. See you tomorrow for Day 3.

We’re praying without ceasing, in season and out of season, until Jesus returns.

May the Lord bless you and keep you. God bless you, and see you tomorrow.

In Jesus’s name,

Lionel

“We are the fruit of the decisions taken by our leaders. That’s why we must pray for them.”