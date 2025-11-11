Day One: The Daily Prayer Journey Begins

“Do not forsake the assembling of yourselves together, as is the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Day approaching.” — Hebrews 10:25

Shalom, shalom, everyone! Happy new week! I’m so honored and privileged to be able to get started on these daily prayers with you. Yes, you read that right—daily. This is day one of our commitment to pray together every single day, and I’m grateful you’re here.

The Bible says that where two or three are gathered together in His name, there He is in their midst. Right now, as you’re reading this, as you join us in this prayer movement, Jesus is present. That’s not religious talk—that’s biblical promise.

Why Daily Prayer Matters More Than Ever

We are living in the last days. I know some people don’t like to hear that, but based on what the Bible says, it’s undeniable. We are actually living in the last days. We are seeing all the signs. It’s all very clear before our very eyes: good is being called evil and evil is being called good. That is the last days for you.

Unless you are blind, you’ll notice that different governments around the world are putting things together for a particular agenda. Not because they care about us—to some people, we are just cattle, just numbers they can manipulate. I remember watching a video of Bill Gates where he mentioned the idea that depopulation would be a good thing. Depopulation is anti-biblical. The Bible says go into all the world and multiply, not reduce.

This is why we must pray. Not occasionally. Not when convenient. Daily. Without ceasing. In season and out of season.

“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18

Praying for the Church to Stand Firm

Today’s focus was on the Church of Christ worldwide—from north to south, from east to west. Not concerned about dogma or denomination, but praying for every single human being alive that believes in Jesus and has accepted Him as their personal Lord and Savior.

Here’s what we’re asking God for:

Grace to be ready for these times. We’re not just living through normal days. These are the days that require us to love what God loves and hate what God hates. To live a life worthy of Him in everything we do—in our going out, our coming in, our sitting, our standing. Everything must be for His glory alone.

Strength to stand like Daniel. Remember Daniel? He was thrown into a lion’s den just because he chose to pray. He chose not to give in to warnings and the fear of being thrown into the lion’s den. He refused to fear. He chose to obey God.

“Now when Daniel learned that the decree had been published, he went home to his upstairs room where the windows opened toward Jerusalem. Three times a day he got down on his knees and prayed, giving thanks to his God, just as he had done before.” — Daniel 6:10

Sound familiar? Daniel faced persecution for praying. Today, we’re getting closer and closer to that same reality.

The COVID Lesson: Standing When It Costs You

In today’s prayer, I shared something personal. During the whole COVID-19 situation, I was threatened that I was going to lose my job if I did not take the vaccine. God gave me the grace at the time to stand, to stand, to stand—and I didn’t take it.

My family members were in the same situation, and they took it because there just was no way for them. Whether you took the vaccine or not isn’t the point —God is our healer. We declared healing and restoration from anything that was placed in that vaccine in Jesus’ name.

But here’s the real lesson: we’re going to face more moments like this. Moments where we have to choose between obeying God and keeping our comfort. Between standing for truth and keeping our jobs. Between being faithful and being accepted.

The Church needs to decide now: Will we stand?

Living in Perilous Times

God’s Word says clearly: “In the last days, perilous times shall come.” (2 Timothy 3:1) We’re not getting closer to those days—we’re already there. We’re already in them.

This is why we prayed:

“Help us to obey You, no matter the price we need to pay. Help us to not be afraid of persecution. You have not given us a spirit of fear, but power, love, and a sound mind. Help us to live a life worthy of You. That no matter where we go, no matter what we do, it shall be clear who we are and who we stand for—Jesus, our King, our Lord, and our God.”

“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” — 2 Timothy 1:7

Prayer Without Ceasing: In Season and Out of Season

Here’s what I need you to understand: praying without ceasing doesn’t mean you’re on your knees 24/7. It means maintaining a posture of prayer—a constant communion with God throughout your day.

In season and out of season means:

When it’s easy and when it’s hard

When you feel God’s presence and when you don’t

When prayer is legal and when it becomes illegal

When you have time and when you don’t

When you’re praised for it and when you’re persecuted for it

“Preach the word; be ready in season and out of season...” — 2 Timothy 4:2

Just as we’re to preach regardless of circumstances, we’re to pray regardless of circumstances.

For the Persecuted Church Worldwide

We can’t forget our brothers and sisters all over the world who are being persecuted for their faith right now. Not hypothetically. Not in the future. Right now.

We prayed for God’s strength, grace to stand, grace to keep looking to Him, and for joy unspeakable and full of glory even in the midst of persecution.

They’re standing firm. They’re paying the price. They’re choosing God over comfort, over safety, over life itself.

The least we can do is pray for them daily.

Your Assignment for Tomorrow (or today)

We prayed for protection as we sleep, for God to open our eyes for visions and dreams. We blessed tomorrow—calling it an amazing day, declaring that goodness and mercy shall follow us and no weapon fashioned against us shall prosper.

But here’s your assignment: Join us next. And the day after. And the day after that.

This is day one of our daily prayer journey. We’re going to do this every single day. Not because it’s convenient, but because it’s necessary. Not because we feel spiritual, but because we’re obedient.

The commitment:

Daily prayer sessions (Monday - Sunday)

Praying for the Church, the persecuted, current events, each other

Standing firm in the last days

Preparing for Jesus’s return

Listen to the Full Prayer

This article gives you the overview, but you need to hear the actual prayer. There’s something powerful about hearing intercession spoken out loud, about agreeing in your spirit as we pray together.

Listen to the full episode to experience day one of our daily prayer journey. Hear the passion, the urgency, the faith—and pray along with us.

This is a reader-supported publication.

The Challenge

We’re living in Daniel’s moment. The decree is being written. The pressure is mounting. The question is: Will you keep praying?

Will you pray when it’s inconvenient?

Will you pray when it costs you something?

Will you pray when others mock you?

Will you pray without ceasing, in season and out of season?

This is your invitation to join the daily prayer movement.

Not because I’m special. Not because I have it all figured out. But because the Bible commands it, the times demand it, and Jesus is coming soon.

May the Lord bless you and keep you. May He make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you. May He turn His countenance toward you and give you peace.

See you soon for day two.

In Jesus’s name,

Lionel

“Pray without ceasing, in season and out of season. This is the will of God for you.”

Day 1 Complete. Let’s Go.