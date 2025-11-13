Day 03: Praying for the Protection of Our Children in these perilous Times

In today’s prayer session, we confronted a sobering reality that many of us have observed but perhaps haven’t fully articulated:

Why is it always about the children?

This isn’t just a rhetorical question. When we examine the darkest manifestations of evil in our world—from ancient rituals to modern-day exploitation—we consistently find that children are the primary targets. But as believers, we know this is no coincidence. There’s a spiritual dimension to this battle that we cannot ignore.

Jesus’ Heart for Children

The prayer session began with a powerful reminder from

“Allow the little children and do not block them to come unto me, for of such is the kingdom of heaven.” Matthew 19:14

This Scripture reveals something profound: children hold a special place in God’s kingdom. Their innocence, their openness to faith, their pure hearts—these qualities make them precious to our Lord. And perhaps that’s precisely why the enemy targets them so relentlessly. If Satan can corrupt, harm, or destroy children, he strikes at the very heart of what God treasures most.

A Comprehensive Prayer for Protection

In this session, we lifted up children across the world, crying out for their protection from:

Physical Dangers:

• Human trafficking and exploitation

• Child abuse and molestation

• Kidnapping and abduction

• Natural disasters, accidents, and sudden calamities

• Diseases and health crises

Spiritual Threats:

• Demonic attacks and spiritual oppression

• False teachings and deceptive ideologies

• Influences that would lead them away from God

• The normalization of evil in society

We specifically prayed for children in various vulnerable situations—those in foster care, orphans, refugee children, those in conflict zones, and those being raised in homes where God is not honored. We asked the Lord to surround them with His angels and place godly influences in their paths.

Protection Through Knowledge and Wisdom

An important aspect of our prayer focused on children’s mental and emotional development. We asked God to:

• Grant them wisdom beyond their years

• Help them discern right from wrong

• Protect their minds from corruption through media and technology

• Give them courage to stand for truth even when it’s unpopular

• Shield them from peer pressure that leads to destructive choices

We prayed that children would develop a hunger for God’s Word and that the Holy Spirit would guide them into all truth.

For Parents, Teachers, and Caregivers

The prayer session also recognized that protecting children requires protecting and empowering those who care for them. We interceded for:

• Parents raising children in these challenging times

• Teachers and educators who influence young minds daily

• Pastors and youth leaders shepherding the next generation

• Social workers and advocates fighting for children’s welfare

• Law enforcement officers working to stop crimes against children

We asked God to give these individuals supernatural wisdom, patience, courage, and divine protection as they fulfill their calling to nurture and protect the young.

The Battle for Their Souls

Perhaps the most urgent prayer was for children’s salvation. We asked that:

• Children would encounter Jesus at an early age

• The Gospel would be clearly presented to them

• Their hearts would be receptive to God’s love

• They would be saved and delivered from the kingdom of darkness

• They would grow strong in faith and become mighty warriors for God’s kingdom

We prayed specifically that no weapon formed against them would prosper and that every evil plan targeting children would be exposed and dismantled.

A Prophetic Declaration

The prayer concluded with powerful declarations over children:

• They are covered by the blood of Jesus

• Angels are encamped around them

• They are blessed in their going out and coming in

• Everything they do shall turn to gold in the mighty name of Jesus

• They will fulfill their divine purpose on earth

Listen to the Full Episode

This article captures the essence of what was prayed, but I encourage you to listen to the complete prayer session to join in this intercession. When you hear the prayer spoken, you can join your faith with it and allow the Holy Spirit to minister to your heart in a deeper way.

Pray Without Ceasing

The Apostle Paul commands us in 1 Thessalonians 5:17 to “pray without ceasing.” And in 2 Timothy 4:2, we’re told to be ready “in season and out of season.”

Brothers and sisters, this is not optional—it’s essential. Our children are under attack, and prayer is not just one weapon in our arsenal; it’s our most powerful weapon. The battle for the next generation is raging, and we cannot afford to be silent or passive.

Whether you have children of your own or not, you have a responsibility to pray for the children in your sphere of influence, in your community, and around the world. Your prayers create a protective hedge that the enemy cannot penetrate. Your intercession releases angels on assignment. Your faith-filled declarations shift the spiritual atmosphere.

So I urge you:

Don’t just listen to this prayer and move on. Make it your own.

Pray it daily. Add to it. Personalize it for the children in your life. And watch how God moves when His people stand in the gap for the most vulnerable among us.

Join us for our tomorrow prayer session. Together, we’re storming heaven and changing earth.

God bless you all. See you in the tomorrow.

- Lionel