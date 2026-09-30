Could AI Lead to the Next Pandemic? A Warning Raises Concerns

Could advances in AI and biotechnology create new dangers for the world? In this video, an epidemiologist raises concerns about the potential misuse of artificial intelligence to develop synthetic viruses and the risks this could pose to global health.

The discussion also brings up Bill Gates’ involvement in biotechnology and raises alarming claims about the possibility of future biological threats. While the speaker warns of a potential pandemic and even bioterrorism, these claims have not been established as facts.

As technology continues to advance, questions about how it could be misused—and what safeguards are needed—are becoming increasingly important. The challenge is understanding the real risks without letting fear or speculation get ahead of the evidence.

“The simple believe anything, but the prudent give thought to their steps.” — Proverbs 14:15