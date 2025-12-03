News and Knees

News and Knees

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Convicted Over Texts: A UK Mother's Fight Against Assault and 'Hate Crime' Injustice

Elizabeth Kinney Shares Her Harrowing Story with Piers Morgan – From Victim of Violence to Facing Prison for Angry Messages in 2025 Britain
Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Dec 03, 2025

News and Knees is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lionel T.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture