CBS Releases Full Spencer Pratt Interview After Backlash Over Alleged Election Interference

A political media scandal broke out following accusations by mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt against CBS of having suppressed his entire interview due to the intense competition for mayor of Los Angeles. Pratt accused CBS of having “taken the call” from Karen Bass’ friends since her numbers were supposedly on the down low in the race for Los Angeles’ mayoral position.

Truth and justice are extremely important in any society. Regardless of the circumstances, Christians are urged to practice honesty. They should be wise and prayerful when seeking the truth at all times.