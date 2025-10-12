Last time, we exposed Bills C-63, C-8, and C-9—legislation threatening fundamental Canadian freedoms under the guise of safety. Today, we reveal two more bills that may be even more dangerous: Bills C-2 and C-4. Together, they represent an unprecedented assault on your digital privacy, civil liberties, and Canada’s sovereignty.

If you thought Bills C-63, C-8, and C-9 were alarming, wait until you learn about Bills C-2 and C-4. While the government claims these bills address “border security” and “affordability measures,” buried within their pages are provisions that would fundamentally reshape Canada’s relationship with privacy, civil liberties, and American surveillance powers.

Bills C2 & C4 to Look out for

Over 300 organizations—including the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, OpenMedia, Citizen Lab, and dozens of refugee, immigrant rights, and civil society groups—have called for the complete withdrawal of Bill C-2. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a leading U.S. digital rights organization, warns that Bill C-2 “opens the floodgates to U.S. surveillance” and represents “a giveaway of Canadian constitutional rights.”

Bill C-4, meanwhile, has privacy law expert Michael Geist—Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law—calling it an act that “eviscerates political party privacy in Canada.” The Privacy Commissioner of Canada has urged significant amendments, warning that the bill fails to provide “meaningful standards and independent oversight.”

This is not hyperbole. This is happening right now. And most Canadians have no idea.

Bill C-2: The “Strong Borders Act” That Has Nothing to Do with Borders

What the Government Claims

Bill C-2, officially titled the “Strong Borders Act,” was introduced by Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree on June 3, 2025, shortly after Mark Carney became Prime Minister. The government presents it as essential legislation to:

Strengthen border security in response to U.S. concerns

Combat transnational organized crime and fentanyl trafficking

Crack down on money laundering

Improve immigration system integrity

On its face, who could argue with stopping fentanyl trafficking or improving border security?

But here’s the problem: This 140-page omnibus bill is stuffed with provisions that have nothing to do with border security and everything to do with expanding surveillance powers, gutting privacy protections that Canadians spent decades building, and preparing Canada to hand over your private data to U.S. law enforcement—and potentially to authoritarian regimes.

What Bill C-2 Actually Does: Warrantless Surveillance

Buried toward the end of Bill C-2 are “lawful access” provisions that represent the latest attempt in a 25-year campaign by Canadian law enforcement to circumvent the Supreme Court of Canada’s rulings that there is a reasonable expectation of privacy in subscriber data.

Information Demands Without Warrants

Bill C-2 would allow police and CSIS to demand information about your online activities from internet service providers based on the incredibly low threshold of “reasonable suspicion”—without a warrant, without court oversight, and without you ever knowing.

The information they could demand includes:

Your name, address, phone number, and email address

Your IP address

When and where you use online services

What kind of online activities you engage in

Device identifiers and network information

This directly contradicts the 2014 Supreme Court ruling in R v. Spencer**, which established that Canadians have a reasonable expectation of privacy in this type of subscriber information and that police need a warrant to access it.**

Michael Geist, one of Canada’s leading internet law experts, stated bluntly: “I frankly thought that the prospect of government going back to legislation without a warrant, without court oversight, was simply gone.”

Five Days to Challenge—With No Real Recourse

Under Bill C-2, service providers would have only five days to challenge secret surveillance orders. Even worse, companies that comply with government data demands would receive blanket civil immunity—meaning even if the order was excessive or violated your rights, you couldn’t sue them.

This ensures that even unlawful surveillance orders will go unchallenged.

Technical Capability Orders: Building Government Backdoors

Part 15 of Bill C-2 creates the “Supporting Authorized Access to Information Act,” which would give the government power to issue secret orders forcing tech companies, VPN providers, messaging apps, and cloud services to install devices or software to collect information.

Service providers could be fined for publicly disclosing that they’ve been ordered to spy on users.

According to legal expert Professor Robert Diab, because the Act would give the minister power to define terms like “encryption” and “systemic vulnerability” by regulation, there is a real possibility they could create “backdoors” allowing spy agencies and police secret, real-time access to your encrypted data.

Think about what you use every day: WhatsApp, Gmail, TikTok, Signal, ProtonMail, your VPN, cloud storage. Bill C-2 could force all of them to build in government surveillance capabilities—and they couldn’t tell you about it.

The Hidden Trojan Horse: Opening Canada to U.S. Surveillance

While Bill C-2’s domestic surveillance powers are alarming enough, the bill’s most dangerous provisions may be the ones paving the way for expanded data-sharing with the United States under the U.S. CLOUD Act and the Second Additional Protocol to the Budapest Convention (2AP).

What is the CLOUD Act?

The Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data (CLOUD) Act is a 2018 U.S. law that allows American law enforcement to demand data directly from tech companies, even when that data is stored in other countries. The CLOUD Act also allows the U.S. to enter into agreements with other countries to facilitate cross-border data sharing.

Canada has been secretly negotiating a CLOUD Act agreement with the United States since 2022—and Bill C-2 contains the legislative changes necessary to implement it.

What This Means for Canadians

A Citizen Lab analysis—conducted by leading Canadian legal researchers Cynthia Khoo and Kate Robertson—identified “a minefield of incompatibilities and contradictions between Canada’s constitutional and human rights frameworks, and those of the United States.”

Here’s what a CLOUD Act agreement would enable:

U.S. law enforcement could demand data directly from Canadian tech companies in secrecy:

No notice to users would be required

Gag orders would prevent companies from mentioning they’ve been forced to share information

Canadian companies with any ties to the U.S. would be subject to these demands

The data could be used to prosecute activities that are legal in Canada but illegal in the U.S.:

Abortion access (in Mississippi, performing an abortion carries up to 10 years in prison)

Gender-affirming health care for trans youth (in Idaho, a parent seeking this care faces potential life imprisonment)

Drag performances (in Arizona, certain performances carried up to 10 years when proposed)

Under U.S. law, non-U.S. persons have virtually no protection from foreign surveillance. The U.S. government has made clear it does not accept responsibility for safeguarding the human rights of non-Americans when conducting foreign surveillance.

A senior Canadian government official told Politico that Bill C-2 would give Canadian police “the same kind of toolkit” that U.S. law enforcement has under the PATRIOT Act and FISA.

Let that sink in.

Not Just the U.S.: The Budapest Convention’s Second Additional Protocol

At a technical briefing on June 9, 2025, Justice Canada officials acknowledged that Bill C-2 is designed to enable Canada to ratify the Second Additional Protocol (2AP) to the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime.

The 2AP would allow reciprocal data requests between law enforcement in signatory countries—which includes authoritarian regimes.

As Citizen Lab warns, by normalizing an inadequate data-sharing regime, “the 2AP may be further weaponized against human rights by authoritarian governments around the world.”

Bill C-2 opens the door for foreign governments—including those with terrible human rights records—to reach across Canada’s border and into Canadians’ digital lives.

Privacy Violations Beyond Digital Surveillance

Bill C-2’s assault on privacy doesn’t stop at your online data.

Canada Post Can Open Your Mail

The bill grants Canada Post new powers to open and inspect mail without proper safeguards—ostensibly to stop fentanyl and drugs, but with vague provisions that raise serious Charter concerns about unreasonable search and seizure.

Financial Institutions Become Government Informants

Bill C-2 would enlist banks and financial institutions in surveillance activities, requiring them to report to the government based on criteria that lack transparency and proper oversight.

New restrictions on large cash transactions and third-party deposits sound reasonable until you realize they create warrantless monitoring systems that could be used to track lawful activities.

Bill C-2 and Refugee Rights

While this article focuses on privacy and surveillance, it’s critical to note that Bill C-2 also contains provisions that violate international humanitarian law and Canada’s obligations under the Refugee Convention:

Anyone who has been in Canada more than one year cannot seek refugee status —even if their home country becomes dangerous after they arrive. This applies retroactively to everyone since June 2020 .

Eliminates the 14-day safe third country agreement exception, trapping vulnerable people under Trump’s xenophobic U.S. policies

Gives the government power to cancel, suspend, or pause immigration documents and applications with minimal oversight

Over 300 organizations—including 71 refugee and settlement organizations—have condemned these provisions as fundamentally inconsistent with Canada’s international legal obligations.

Opposition is Bipartisan

Both the Conservative Party and the NDP oppose Bill C-2’s surveillance provisions:

NDP MP Jenny Kwan stated: “I think the title of the act is for show for the Trump administration,” pointing out that many provisions have nothing to do with the U.S. border.

Conservatives oppose the bill’s warrantless access provisions, calling them “government overreach that compromises privacy.”

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has been openly critical, arguing Bill C-2 threatens civil liberties, refugee access, due process, and privacy.

Even government officials’ own Charter Statement—legally required analysis of how the bill affects constitutional rights—acknowledges that many provisions “potentially engage” Charter protections. That’s legalese for “this might be unconstitutional, but we’re doing it anyway.”

Update: Government Splits Bill C-2 After Backlash

Breaking development (October 8, 2025): In response to massive opposition from civil liberties groups, opposition parties, and over 300 organizations, the government has introduced Bill C-12 as a “streamlined” version of C-2.

Bill C-12 removes some of the most controversial provisions—including the Canada Post mail inspection powers and some immigration restrictions.

However, Bill C-2 itself remains tabled and active, with the government stating C-12 allows them to “pass these priorities to protect Canadians while permitting additional time to evaluate the other measures announced in June 2025.”

Translation: They’re hoping to pass the “less controversial” stuff quickly while keeping the door open to reintroduce the surveillance provisions later.

Bill C-2 still contains:

Lawful access and information demand powers

The Supporting Authorized Access to Information Act (technical capability orders)

Provisions enabling CLOUD Act and 2AP implementation

Expanded financial institution surveillance

This is a shell game. Do not be fooled. The government is trying to split opposition by passing pieces separately while maintaining the framework for total surveillance.

Bill C-4: Political Parties Get a Free Pass to Violate Your Privacy

While Bill C-2 grabs headlines, Bill C-4 may be even more insidious because it’s hidden inside an “affordability measures” bill and targets political parties—the institutions Canadians should be able to trust most in a democracy.

What the Government Claims

Bill C-4, officially titled the “Making Life More Affordable for Canadians Act,” was introduced on June 5, 2025. The government promoted it as urgent legislation to help Canadians with cost-of-living issues.

Hidden in Part 4 of this “affordability” bill are provisions that fundamentally change privacy protections related to federal political parties.

What Bill C-4 Actually Does: A Double Standard for Political Parties

Exemption from Provincial Privacy Laws

Bill C-4 explicitly states that federal political parties (and anyone acting on their behalf—candidates, electoral district associations, officers, agents, employees, volunteers, and representatives) cannot be required to comply with any provincial or territorial privacy law.

Read that again.

No matter how strong your province’s privacy protections are, federal political parties are exempt.

This directly undermines British Columbia’s privacy law, which in May 2024 was upheld by the B.C. Supreme Court as applying to federal political parties. That landmark ruling gave British Columbians the right to:

Consent to the collection of their personal information by political parties

Access what information parties have about them

Request correction of that personal information

Bill C-4 would erase these rights retroactively—all the way back to the year 2000.

No Data Breach Notification Required

Unlike businesses, which must notify you when your data is breached under privacy laws, Bill C-4 removes any requirement for political parties to tell you if your data has been stolen, leaked, or misused.

A previous version of political party privacy legislation (Bill C-65) included breach notification requirements. Bill C-4 deleted them.

No Independent Oversight

The Privacy Commissioner of Canada has no authority over political parties under Bill C-4. The only requirement is that parties must have a published privacy policy—but they can write whatever they want in that policy, and there’s no mechanism to enforce it or hold them accountable.

Why This Matters: The Data Political Parties Collect

You might think, “I don’t care if political parties know I voted for them.” But the data collection goes far, far beyond whether you voted for someone.

Political Parties Collect:

Political views and voting history (obviously)

Ethnicity, race, and cultural background

Religion and religious affiliations

Income level and financial information

Online activities across social media platforms

Social media IDs and friend connections

Location data from door-knocking and canvassing

Observations made by volunteers and door-knockers about you, your family, your home

Inferences about your personality, beliefs, and susceptibility to certain messages

Most Canadians have no idea how much information political parties have on them—or how that information is being used.

In an era of Cambridge Analytica-style micro-targeting and algorithmic manipulation, this data can be weaponized to:

Show you different messages than your neighbors based on psychological profiling

Exclude you from campaign outreach if algorithms predict you won’t vote for them

Manipulate you with targeted messages designed to exploit your emotional triggers

Suppress your vote by targeting you with discouraging or misleading content

Professor Sara Bannerman from McMaster University, an expert on political data collection, warns that datified campaigning changes the nature of democracy itself: “Rather than appealing to political values or visions of what voters may want in the future or as a society—critically important at this historical and troubling moment in history—datified campaigning operates by experimenting on unwitting individual citizens.”

Digital Sovereignty Under Threat

In the context of Trump’s threats to Canadian sovereignty and his administration’s use of data-driven manipulation tactics, Bill C-4 represents a fundamental threat to Canadian democracy.

As Bannerman notes: “Until now, Canadian parties and governments have been content to use American platforms, data companies and datified campaign tactics. Bill C-4 would leave federal parties free to do more of the same. This is the opposite of what’s needed.“

The politics that helped elect Trump twice was spurred by:

Cambridge Analytica in 2016

Elon Musk’s data operations in 2024

These campaigns used micro-targeting and psychological manipulation based on illegally obtained personal data.

Do Canadians want to import this surveillance-driven, manipulative style of politics?

The Privacy Commissioner’s Warning

Privacy Commissioner of Canada Philippe Dufresne sent an open letter to Parliament on June 16, 2025, urging significant amendments to Bill C-4.

He emphasized that Canadians deserve a privacy regime for political parties that goes further than self-regulation, with:

Meaningful standards

Independent oversight

Requirements to identify purposes for data collection

Consent mechanisms (with exceptions only when expressly authorized by legislation)

Limits on collection, use, and disclosure

Access and correction rights for individuals

Privacy breach notification to both affected individuals and an independent regulator

Bill C-4 provides none of these protections.

The Commissioner stated bluntly: “Given the importance of privacy and the sensitive nature of the information being collected, Canadians need and deserve a privacy regime for political parties that goes further than self-regulation and that provides meaningful standards and independent oversight to protect and promote electors’ fundamental right to privacy.”

Fast-Tracked Through Parliament

These privacy provisions are being fast-tracked through both houses with minimal debate as an add-on to urgent affordability measures.

As Michael Geist writes: “When people see legislation rushed through Parliament, particularly as part of a broader omnibus bill, they may feel that their concerns are being managed, not addressed.”

This is legislative sleight of hand. Hide controversial privacy violations in an “affordability” bill, rush it through, and hope nobody notices until it’s too late.

The Bigger Picture: A Multi-Pronged Assault on Rights

Let’s connect the dots:

Bills C-63, C-8, and C-9 (from our previous investigation):

C-63 : Life imprisonment for “hate propaganda,” pre-crime peace bonds, $50,000 fines for online speech through Human Rights Commission

C-8 : Secret orders to cut off your phone/internet, encryption backdoors, no compensation or appeal

C-9: “Obstruction” laws that could criminalize peaceful protest, expanded hate crime provisions with vague definitions

Bill C-2 (this investigation):

Warrantless access to subscriber information

Technical capability orders forcing companies to build surveillance backdoors

CLOUD Act implementation enabling U.S. law enforcement access to Canadian data

Budapest Convention 2AP enabling authoritarian regime access to Canadian data

Mail inspection powers

Financial institution surveillance

Refugee rights violations

Bill C-4 (this investigation):

Political parties exempt from all privacy laws

No breach notification requirements

No independent oversight

Enables Cambridge Analytica-style manipulation with impunity

Together, these bills represent a coordinated, multi-pronged assault on:

Your privacy (what the government and political parties know about you)

Your freedom of expression (what you can say online and offline)

Your freedom of assembly (your right to protest)

Canadian sovereignty (our independence from U.S. surveillance apparatus)

Democratic integrity (fair elections free from data manipulation)

What You Can Do Right Now

This section is the most important part of this article. Reading about these bills means nothing if you don’t take action.

1. Contact Your MP Immediately

This is the single most effective action you can take.

MPs need to hear from constituents. Many have no idea these provisions exist or how dangerous they are.

Find your MP:

Visit: https://www.ourcommons.ca/members/en

Enter your postal code

What to say: Keep it short, personal, and specific. Here’s a template you can adapt:

Subject: Urgent: Oppose Bills C-2 and C-4

Dear [MP Name],

As your constituent, I am writing to urge you to oppose Bills C-2 and C-4 in their current form.

Bill C-2’s provisions for warrantless access to subscriber information, technical capability orders, and preparation for CLOUD Act implementation represent an unacceptable violation of privacy rights established by the Supreme Court in R v. Spencer. Over 300 organizations have called for its complete withdrawal.

Bill C-4’s exemption of political parties from provincial privacy laws, removal of breach notification requirements, and lack of independent oversight create a dangerous double standard that undermines democratic accountability.

I ask you to:

Vote against Bills C-2 and C-4 unless substantially amended Support separating controversial surveillance provisions from border security measures Demand that political parties be subject to the same privacy standards as other organizations

I expect a response outlining your position on these bills.

Sincerely, [Your Name] [Your Address] [Your Phone Number]

Follow up: If you don’t get a response within two weeks, call their office. Be polite but firm.

2. Sign Petitions and Join Campaigns

Several organizations are running active campaigns against these bills:

OpenMedia - Bill C-2:

Campaign page: https://openmedia.org/article/item/bill-c-2-faq-explaining-canadas-dangerous-new-surveillance-law

Nearly 8,000 people have already messaged their MPs through OpenMedia’s platform

House of Commons E-Petitions:

Search for petitions related to Bill C-2 at:

https://petitions.ourcommons.ca

Petitions that reach certain thresholds must be responded to by the government

CCLA and Other Civil Liberties Groups:

Canadian Civil Liberties Association:

https://ccla.org

BC Civil Liberties Association:

https://bccla.org

International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group:

https://iclmg.ca

3. Spread Awareness

Most Canadians have no idea these bills exist. Share this article widely:

Email it to friends and family

Post on social media with hashtags: #StopBillC2 #StopBillC4 #PrivacyMatters #CanadianSovereignty

Discuss it in community groups

Send to local media and ask them to cover it

Make some noise. The government is counting on Canadians not paying attention.

4. Support Civil Liberties Organizations

The groups fighting these bills need resources. Consider donating or becoming a member:

Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) : https://ccla.org/support-ccla/donate/

OpenMedia : https://openmedia.org/donate

BC Civil Liberties Association : https://bccla.org/our-work/donate/

Canadian Constitution Foundation : https://theccf.ca/donate/

Citizen Lab (research and analysis): https://citizenlab.ca/support-us/

5. Attend Public Consultations and Committee Hearings

When these bills go to committee, show up or submit written testimony. Watch for announcements from:

House of Commons Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security (for C-2/C-12)

House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance (for C-4)

Check committee schedules: https://www.ourcommons.ca/Committees/en/Home

6. Prepare for What’s Coming

While you fight these bills politically, protect yourself digitally:

Use Privacy-Respecting Tools:

VPN : Encrypt your traffic and mask your IP address (Mullvad, ProtonVPN, IVPN)

Encrypted messaging : Signal, Threema (end-to-end encrypted)

Encrypted email : ProtonMail, Tutanota

Privacy-focused browsers : Firefox with privacy extensions, Brave, Tor Browser

Search engines: DuckDuckGo, Startpage (don’t track you)

Reduce Your Data Footprint:

Minimize what you share on social media

Use privacy settings aggressively

Consider deleting old accounts you don’t use

Be conscious of what data you give political parties

Stay Informed:

Follow: Michael Geist’s blog https://www.michaelgeist.ca

Track bills: https://openparliament.ca

Subscribe to CCLA, OpenMedia, and other civil liberties newsletters

This Is Not a Partisan Issue

It doesn’t matter if you’re Conservative, Liberal, NDP, Green, or Bloc. These bills threaten all Canadians, regardless of political affiliation.

Today, the government might use these powers in ways you support. Tomorrow, a government you oppose will have those same powers. Once rights are surrendered, they’re nearly impossible to reclaim.

As Benjamin Franklin warned: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

Sources and Further Reading

Official Bill Texts:

In-Depth Analysis:

Bill C-2:

Bill C-4:

Government Information:

Action Campaigns:

Track the Bills:

This article presents concerns raised by civil liberties organizations, legal experts, and privacy advocates. I encourage you to read the bills and sources yourself and form your own opinion.

