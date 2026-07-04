News and Knees

News and Knees

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Attorney Pirro Details Charges Against Reflecting Pool Vandal

⚖️ U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announces charges following the alleged vandalism of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. (07/02/26)
Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jul 04, 2026

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced charges against an individual accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. She said the case reflects the government’s commitment to protecting public landmarks and holding those responsible accountable.

During her remarks, Pirro emphasized that national memorials are more than historic sites—they represent the nation’s shared history and deserve to be treated with respect. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving these landmarks for future generations.

We are called to respect the places and values that unite us as a nation. As Proverbs 21:15 says, “When justice is done, it brings joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.” May justice be carried out with wisdom, fairness, and integrity.

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