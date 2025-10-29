We are living in the last days. This isn’t fear-mongering or sensationalism. This is biblical reality unfolding in real time, and it’s time we face it with courage rather than fear.

The Prophecies Are Playing Out Before Our Eyes

When we open Matthew 24:6-14, we find a roadmap of exactly what’s happening around us today:

“And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you be not troubled, for these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nations shall rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom, and there shall be famines and pestilences and earthquakes in diverse places.”

We’re not just hearing about these things—we’re watching them unfold on our screens daily. The conflicts between Israel and its neighbors, the war between Ukraine and Russia, the tensions involving Taiwan and China—these aren’t distant prophecies. They’re today’s headlines.

The earthquakes in the Philippines and other regions. The famines spreading across multiple nations (not the fabricated news about Palestine, but real famines in countries where governments do little to help). The signs are everywhere. All these are the beginning of sorrows.

Persecution Is No Longer “Over There”—It’s Closing In

But perhaps the most sobering sign is what’s happening to Christians worldwide. We need to confront a difficult, soul-searching question:

If someone knocked on our door tomorrow asking who the Christians are in our household—knowing that identification means torture, imprisonment, or death—would we raise our hand? Would we willingly accept persecution for our faith in Christ?

This isn’t some far-off hypothetical. This is the daily reality for millions of our brothers and sisters around the world.

Nigeria: One of The Deadliest Place on Earth to Be a Christian today

In Nigeria, an average of 32 Christians are killed every single day for their faith. In just the first 220 days of 2025, at least 7,087 Christians were massacred across the nation—and those are only the verified deaths. More believers are killed for their faith in Nigeria than anywhere else in the world combined.

The violence is shockingly brutal. Jihadist groups including Boko Haram, ISWAP (Islamic State West Africa Province), and radicalized Fulani herdsmen kill Christian men, kidnap women for sexual violence, burn down churches, and destroy entire communities. This isn’t ancient history—this is 2025.

What does the government do? Not enough. Why? Because God has already told us this would happen. Since 2009, approximately 185,000 Nigerians have been killed, including 125,000 Christians. Over 19,100 churches have been destroyed, and more than 600 Christian clergy have been abducted.

Learn more about Christian persecution in Nigeria

China: Secret Baptisms and Surveillance State

We mentioned in our episode how Christians in China gather for baptism in winter to avoid detection. This isn’t folklore—it’s survival strategy. China has risen four spots on the 2025 World Watch List as regulations are more tightly enforced. Unregistered churches are forcibly closed, believers are forced underground, and registered churches face severe restrictions on sermon topics and are required to display pro-Communist signs.

China’s 1.3 billion citizens are under constant surveillance by 2.5 billion face-recognition cameras—an average of two cameras per person, every day, 24 hours a day. The government tracks where Christians go on Sundays and can arrest them simply for attending church.

Schoolchildren are being forced to declare whether they are Christians, and those who admit their faith must sign declarations renouncing Christianity. If parents refuse to cooperate, their job security is jeopardized, and grandparents can lose public health benefits.

This is happening in 2025.

Read about China’s persecution of Christians

South Korea: Unprecedented Church Raids

Even South Korea—historically a Christian nation with six of the ten largest Christian churches in the world—has recently witnessed something unprecedented in its history.

In the first half of 2025, the South Korean government under President Lee Jae-myung launched a series of military-style raids against major churches and arrested senior Christian leaders, including Pastor Son Hyun-bo of Segyero Church in Busan. Police entered sanctuaries during worship, seized pastors’ personal devices, and arrested church leaders on charges many experts call politically motivated.

Legal experts have stated unequivocally: “There have never been raids on churches, never been arrests of pastors... This is unprecedented in South Korean history.” Some are calling it the “communization of South Korea” and warning that violations of religious liberty and persecution of Christian leaders are “standard fare when it comes to communist revolution”.

More on South Korea’s church raids

North Korea: The World’s Worst Persecutor

And we cannot talk about persecution without mentioning North Korea. North Korea is ranked number one on Open Doors’ 2025 World Watch List, the ranking of countries where Christians face the most extreme persecution. If your Christian faith is discovered in North Korea, you could be killed on the spot. If not killed, you will be deported to a labor camp as a political criminal, and your extended family will likely be punished too, even if they aren’t Christians.

Pyongyang was once called “the Jerusalem of the East.” Now it’s the deadliest place on earth to follow Christ.

The Global Picture: 380 Million Christians Under Attack

According to the 2025 World Watch List released by Open Doors, more than 380 million Christians around the world now face high levels of persecution and discrimination—one in seven Christians globally. This represents an increase of 15 million from last year and a staggering rise of 140 million since 2018.

An estimated 4,476 Christians were killed for their faith in 2024. Among the 50 countries where persecution is most severe, 29 reported an increase in violence.

It’s getting closer to home. It’s happening in Canada. And whether it’s visible yet in the U.S. or not, God’s Word tells us it will come. The question isn’t if persecution will reach our doorstep—it’s when.

View the complete 2025 World Watch List

The Season We’re Living In

Look at what’s happening in verse 14 of Matthew 24:

“And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations, and then shall the end come.”

We believe the only thing holding back the final trumpet is the gospel not yet reaching every corner of the earth. No one knows the day or the hour, but we do know the season. And friends, we are in that season.

Look at the unprecedented rise of anti-Semitism worldwide. Look at how the entire world is increasingly turning against Israel. The Bible speaks of the Battle of Armageddon, where it will be the whole world against Israel. Even the United States will eventually turn against Israel. This will happen, because God said it would.

Testimonies From the Fire

Think about Daniel, thrown into the lion’s den because of his faith. We love the testimony of how the lions couldn’t touch him, but let’s not forget—that was persecution.

Think about Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, thrown into the fiery furnace for refusing to bow to an idol. Again, we celebrate the miraculous deliverance, but these are testimonies born from persecution.

Think about the early Christians thrown into arenas to fight lions while crowds laughed. Think about the disciples—martyred, crucified upside down, thrown into boiling oil—all because of their faith in Christ.

These weren’t just inspirational stories. They were real people facing real persecution. And those days are coming again.

The Question God Is Asking Each of Us Today

Are we ready?

Are we ready to stand for Christ when it costs us everything? Are we ready to be as bold as lions, even when the world demands we stay silent? Are we ready to say, “Yes, I believe in Christ,” no matter the consequences?

This is not a call to fear. God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind. We bind and cast out any spirit of fear in Jesus’ name.

But we must be ready. We must be aware of the reality unfolding around us so that when the moment comes—and it will come—we are not surprised.

How Do We Prepare?

The only way to prepare is to fill ourselves with the Word of God. Our faith in Christ is what will sustain us in the trial moments ahead. We need to build our foundations now, diving deeper into Scripture daily, so that when the moment comes to stand, we won’t fall.

When persecution comes—not if, but when—our strength will come from how deeply rooted we are in God’s Word today. We must:

Immerse ourselves in Scripture daily —not casually, but intentionally

Build community with other believers —we will need each other

Practice boldness now —don’t wait until persecution comes to find your courage

Remember the testimonies of those who’ve gone before us—they endured, and so can we

A Call to Courage and Action

The times we’re living in demand that we be vigilant, grounded in Scripture, and unwavering in our faith. We’re not called to live in fear, but we are called to live with our eyes open. The world is changing rapidly. What seemed impossible a few years ago is now commonplace. The spiritual realm is becoming more visible, and the battle lines are being drawn.

The end is near, friends. Let’s make sure we’re ready.

The question God is asking each of us today is simple but profound: Are we ready?

Are we ready to stand for Christ when it costs us everything? Are we ready to be bold as lions, even when the world demands we stay silent?

The season is upon us. Stand firm. Stay faithful. Build your foundation in God’s Word today.

God bless you all.

Sources & Further Reading: