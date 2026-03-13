Always Praying: Constant Communion in a Chaotic World

The Bible declares that man ought to always pray and not faint.

When we read that scripture, a question often comes to mind: Does this mean I need to stop everything I’m doing and just be praying?. For centuries, many people believed exactly that—it’s why they moved into monasteries and cut themselves off from the world to focus solely on God.

But I believe that was not what God meant. He isn’t calling us to hide away; He is calling us to live a life of prayer.

A Mind of Prayer: Anywhere and Everywhere

Basically, living a life of prayer means that in everything you do, you have a mind of prayer. You are constantly aware of the presence of God and the fact that He is always with you.

“I will never leave you nor forsake you even unto the end of the world.”.

If God is always with me, I don’t need to go to a special building to find Him. I can be in the car. I can be traveling. I can be at the store or even at the gym, praying while I am doing what I am doing.

Living conscious of God at all times.

Why Constant Communion is Vital Today

We are living in what I believe are the last days. Sometimes it feels as though there is just so much happening—as if there isn’t enough time to pray and live your life at the same time.

But the Lord is calling us to be the light of the world and the salt of the earth. How can we be salt and light if we are tucked away in a monastery?. We have to be out there, acting as fathers, brothers, and friends, while remaining in constant communion with God.

In the past four years, we’ve seen significant changes—intentional border openings and a bunch of people coming in, many of whom want to destroy the U.S. from the inside. As children of God, we cannot afford to be casualties of war or victims of the devil’s plans just like the unbeliever.

PrayerFul Life VS PrayerLess Life (BOTH CHRISTIANS)

There must be a difference. Think back to when the people of Israel were in Egypt. While Egypt suffered through a 24-hour day of darkness, the children of God had light. There was a clear demarcation.

The Difference Between Survival and Death

I want to share a testimony I heard about a man who was supposed to travel by bus. He went to the station and was ready to board, but because he had prayed that morning, he felt a prompt to cancel his trip to handle something else.

Later, he found out that the bus he missed had been in a terrible accident. People died. If he hadn’t heard that voice, he would have been dead.

The difference between survival and death today is being able to hear the voice of God. No matter how urgent a situation seems, we must follow His lead.

You Are a Solution

There are two types of people on earth: those who are problems and those who are solutions. By default, as Christians, we are called to be problem solvers.

I encourage you today: no matter what you are doing, decide to be an agent of change.

Pray ….. in season and out of season in communion with Him.

You are a CITY on a hill that CANNOT be hidden.

A Closing Prayer

Father, thank you for reminding us of the necessity of prayer. Help us to always be in communion with you wherever we go. Give us wisdom and understanding so that we may hear your confirmation in every place we go. No matter how urgent the situation, we will follow your lead. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

If you haven’t accepted Jesus as your personal Lord and Savior, I invite you to do so now. Just say: “Lord Jesus, thank you for saving me. I accept you today as my personal Lord and Savior. Take my life and do something with it. I believe in the baptism of the Holy Spirit. Thank you for writing my name in the book of life. Amen.”.

If you made that prayer, welcome to the kingdom!.

God bless you all, and I’ll see you in our next prayer session.