A Call to Prayer: Standing Guard in Desperate Times

I woke up this morning with a heavy stirring in my spirit that I just couldn’t shake. As we see the world shifting, it’s becoming more obvious why the Bible tells us we must always pray and never give up. We are moving into a season where the spiritual battle is intensifying because the enemy knows his time is short.

Here is the heart of what I shared in our recent session:

The Urgency of the Hour

We are seeing things happen now—from the darkness of the Epstein case to global instability—that aren’t “normal”. There is a spiritual desperation at play. The enemy hates mankind and wants to take as many people down as possible. But we have a weapon: Prayer.

Pray Anywhere : You don’t need a temple or a special building. You can talk to God in your car, at your desk, or while you’re walking through the grocery store. There is no excuse not to stand in the gap.

Focus on Souls: It breaks my heart to think of those dying without knowing Christ. Jesus didn’t just come for the U.S.; He came for all of mankind.

Standing With Our Leadership

I believe we have to be grateful for the President we have in power right now. He is standing firm on the truth that God created two genders—male and female—and nothing in between.

Our Responsibility : We need to pray for his protection, his blessing, and for God to grant him divine wisdom.

Discernment in the White House: Just like the story of Esther and the spirit of Haman, there are influences and “wrong counsels” that try to manipulate those in power. We must pray specifically against those spirits.

The Ultimate Choice

Everything comes down to this: where do you stand with Jesus? Death isn’t just “nothingness”—there is a judgment, and it depends entirely on whether you have accepted Christ.

If you haven’t made that decision yet, I invite you to join our family. Don’t wait. Find a community that believes the Word and is getting ready for His return.

I’ll be back online in a few hours for more prayer. Until then, stay vigilant and keep your heart turned toward Him.

God bless,

Your Brother and Co-Laborer in the Vineyard