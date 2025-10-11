If you’re in Canada, the US, or anywhere else—this matters to you. There are two pieces of legislation quietly moving through Canadian Parliament that deserve urgent attention. While they’re presented as necessary protections—one for online safety, the other for cybersecurity—many civil liberties advocates are raising serious red flags about what these bills could mean for free speech and privacy rights.

..The scary part? Bills like these can easily slide under the door and get passed while we’re all distracted by other news. That’s why I’m writing this—and why I need you to share it with everyone you know, especially those in Canada.

Quick Overview: What You Need to Know

Let’s dive into each one...

⚠️ MOST URGENT: Bill C-9 was introduced on September 19, 2025, debated on September 24, and is already in committee as of October 1. It’s moving at lightning speed - faster than most Canadians can even learn about it. If there’s one bill to focus on RIGHT NOW, it’s this one.

Bill C-63: The Online Harms Act

What it claims to do: The Online Harms Act was introduced in February 2024 with the stated goal of protecting Canadians (especially children) from harmful online content. On the surface, who could argue with protecting kids from exploitation and stopping the spread of revenge porn?

Read the full bill text here | Track its status

What has people concerned:

The devil is in the details. Bill C-63 originally had four parts, and Parts 2 and 3 are where things get controversial:

Part 2 (Criminal Code Amendments):

Increases maximum penalties for “hate propaganda offences”

Here’s the kicker: The potential penalty? Life imprisonment for hate-motivated crimes

Creates a “peace bond” system that could restrict people’s behavior before they’ve committed any crime—just based on a fear they might commit a hate crime in the future

Part 3 (Canadian Human Rights Act):

Reinstates provisions allowing complaints about online hate speech to the Canadian Human Rights Commission

Individuals could face fines up to $50,000 for posting what’s deemed “hate speech” online

Uses a lower burden of proof than criminal cases—just “balance of probabilities” rather than “beyond reasonable doubt”

Complaints can be filed anonymously

Why this matters:

Critics—including the BC Civil Liberties Association, Canadian Civil Liberties Association, and even Amnesty International—point out several problems:

Vague definitions: What exactly constitutes “hate speech” that warrants life imprisonment? The definitions are broad enough to catch protected speech in the dragnet. Even acclaimed author Margaret Atwood raised concerns about Bill C-63, warning about “thoughtcrime” risks. Chilling effect: When people fear massive fines or even prison time, they self-censor. Important conversations about religion, gender, politics, and social issues get shut down. Pre-crime territory: The peace bond provision sounds like something out of Minority Report—restricting someone’s freedom based on what they might do. Two-tier justice: The Human Rights Act route means someone could face severe financial penalties without the protections of a criminal trial.

Current status: Bill C-63 died when Parliament was prorogued in January 2025, but the government has indicated they plan to reintroduce it—possibly in separate pieces to fast-track the child protection elements while the hate speech provisions remain controversial. In December 2024, Justice Minister Arif Virani announced plans to split the bill, with Parts 1 and 4 (child protection) moving forward separately from the controversial Parts 2 and 3.

Bill C-8: The Cybersecurity Bill

This one’s flying under the radar, but it might be even more concerning.

What it claims to do: Strengthen Canada’s cybersecurity by giving the government power to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Again, sounds reasonable on its face.

Read the full bill text here | Track its status

What has people concerned:

Bill C-8 gives the Minister of Industry jaw-dropping powers:

Secret orders with no oversight:

Can secretly order telecom companies (Rogers, Bell, Telus) to cut off phone or internet service to individual Canadians

The only requirement: “reasonable grounds to believe” it’s necessary to protect the telecom system from threats

The person cut off won’t even know there’s an order, and the telecom company faces fines up to $10 million if they reveal it

Encryption backdoors:

Contains provisions that could force companies to weaken encryption

Could require telecom providers to install government-mandated equipment in their networks

Privacy Commissioner of Canada has explicitly warned this could lead to mass surveillance

Cybersecurity experts warn these powers “threaten the online security of everyone in Canada”

No compensation, no appeal:

Companies can be ordered to remove equipment or stop using certain technologies with no compensation

Initial judicial oversight was weakened in the current version

Decisions can be made in secret without meaningful review

Why this matters:

Remember the Freedom Convoy in 2022? The government froze bank accounts without court orders. Civil liberties groups like the Canadian Constitution Foundation are warning that Bill C-8 could be the “Freedom Convoy” treatment applied to your phone and internet.

As CCF Counsel Josh Dehaas stated: “I worry that this law could be used to secretly cut off political dissidents from their phone or Internet service on the pretense that they may try to manipulate the telecom system. Such an action would violate our most cherished freedoms including free speech.”

Imagine:

Your internet gets cut off secretly because you shared information the government deems a “threat”

You can’t call, text, or access the internet—and you don’t know why

No trial, no notice, no appeal

Your provider can’t tell you anything

And the encryption concerns? If the government can force backdoors into Canadian telecom systems, everyone’s privacy and security is at risk—from everyday Canadians to businesses protecting trade secrets.

Cybersecurity experts from the Citizen Lab warned in The Globe and Mail that the “secretive, encryption-breaking powers” in Bill C-8 “threaten the online security of everyone in Canada” and that the bill “empowers government officials to secretly order telecommunications companies to install backdoors inside encrypted elements in Canada’s networks.”

Current status: Bill C-8 is currently in second reading in the House of Commons and appears to have government support for passage. The bill was debated on September 26, 2025 and is moving forward through the legislative process.

Bill C-9: The “Combatting Hate Act”

This is the newest and potentially most dangerous of the three bills. Introduced just weeks ago, it’s already moving through Parliament at alarming speed.

What it claims to do: Introduced on September 19, 2025, Bill C-9 aims to combat the rise in hate crimes by protecting places of worship, schools, and community centers from intimidation and by banning hate symbols. With antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other hate crimes rising, the stated goal is to keep communities safe.

Read the full bill text here | Track its status | Government backgrounder

What has people concerned:

Bill C-9 makes sweeping changes to the Criminal Code that civil liberties groups warn could criminalize peaceful protest and legitimate political expression:

New Intimidation and Obstruction Offenses:

Makes it a crime to “intimidate” or “obstruct” access to places of worship, schools, community centers, daycares, senior residences, and any building “primarily used by an identifiable group”

Here’s the problem: The definitions are so vague and broad they could apply to peaceful protests

Maximum penalty: 10 years in prison for intimidation, 2 years for obstruction

Could criminalize labor strikes near schools, protests near community centers, or demonstrations near religious buildings

Hate Symbol Ban:

Criminalizes displaying Nazi symbols (swastika, SS bolts) or symbols associated with Canada’s terrorist entities list

Also bans anything that “so nearly resembles” these symbols

The catch: Canada’s terrorist list includes groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, but also Kurdish, Tamil, and Palestinian groups

This means displaying a Palestinian flag, keffiyeh, or other cultural symbols at a protest could lead to criminal charges

As the International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group warns, “political and cultural symbols associated with Palestinian culture and human rights, including the keffiyeh, have illegitimately been associated with terrorist entities”

Standalone Hate Crime Offense:

Creates a new general hate crime offense for any federal crime committed with hatred as a motivation

Potential penalty: Up to life in prison if the underlying crime carries a life sentence

Example: Mischief against property (currently 2 years max) becomes 7 years if deemed hate-motivated

The Canadian Constitution Foundation notes this “invites excessive prosecutions”

Removes Attorney General Oversight:

Eliminates the long-standing requirement that the Attorney General must approve hate propaganda charges before they’re laid

This was a key safeguard against politicized or frivolous prosecutions

Now police can lay charges directly, meaning “charge first, ask questions later”

Redefines “Hatred”:

Adds a definition of hatred to the Criminal Code: “detestation or vilification”

But the Canadian Constitution Foundation warns it “appears to lower the bar for hate speech set by the Supreme Court”

The Supreme Court previously required hatred to be “extreme” - that word is notably absent from Bill C-9’s definition

Why this matters:

37 civil society organizations - including the BC Civil Liberties Association, Canadian Civil Liberties Association, International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group, and Black Legal Action Centre - signed a joint letter demanding the government withdraw Bill C-9.

Here’s what they’re seeing:

1. Could criminalize peaceful protest: As the Canadian Civil Liberties Association states, “Bill C-9 risks criminalizing peaceful protests near tens of thousands of locations in Canada. In doing so, this Bill would disproportionately harm the very communities it purports to protect.”

Think about it: Any protest near a school, synagogue, mosque, church, community center, or daycare could be deemed “intimidation” - even if it’s peaceful. This affects:

Labor unions protesting near schools or universities

Environmental activists near community centers

Pro-Palestinian, pro-Kurdish, or pro-Tamil demonstrations

Any marginalized community protesting near their own institutions

2. Targets symbols of liberation movements: The terrorist entities list is politicized and lacks transparency. Groups fighting for self-determination - Palestinian, Kurdish, Tamil, and others - are listed alongside actual terrorist organizations.

As the joint civil society letter notes: “Grounding speech-related criminal offences in this flawed system risks sweeping in flags or emblems associated with Palestinian, Kurdish, Tamil, or other liberation movements, even when displayed as part of peaceful political expression.”

Someone at a pro-Palestine rally waving a Palestinian flag or wearing a keffiyeh could face criminal charges.

3. Disproportionately harms marginalized communities: The Black Legal Action Centre warns that Bill C-9 “may inadvertently threaten fundamental Charter rights central to the Black and marginalized communities... The provisions risk undermining the critical ability of these groups to advocate for their rights and challenge systemic injustice.”

Ironically, a bill meant to protect vulnerable communities could be used to silence them when they protest discrimination.

4. Removes crucial safeguards: The Attorney General consent requirement existed for good reason - to prevent politically motivated prosecutions. Without it, police can lay charges based on their own interpretation of vague terms like “intimidation” and “hatred.”

As CCF Executive Director Joanna Baron said: “Without Attorney General consent as a safeguard, there is a real risk that people using these symbols in art, journalism, or protest will be charged first and vindicated later.”

Current status: Bill C-9 is currently in committee (as of October 1, 2025) and moving quickly through Parliament. It was debated on September 24, 2025, just five days after introduction. The government appears eager to fast-track it.

⚠️⚠️ TAKE ACTION NOW: Sign the CitizenGO petition opposing Bill C-9 and contact your MP immediately.⚠️⚠️

What You Can Do

This is urgent. These bills can pass quietly while we’re not paying attention. Whether you’re in Canada, the US, or anywhere else in the world, here’s how you can help:

1. Contact Your MP (If you’re in Canada)

This is the most effective action. MPs need to hear from constituents. You can:

Find your MP here using your postal code

Email them directly expressing your concerns about all three bills

Call their office (phone numbers are on their MP page)

Request they vote against these bills or demand significant amendments

Sample points to mention:

“I’m concerned about the vague definitions in Bill C-63 that could criminalize legitimate speech”

“Life imprisonment for speech-related offenses is disproportionate and dangerous”

“Bill C-8’s secret powers to cut off communications without oversight violate basic civil liberties”

“Bill C-9’s broad definitions could criminalize peaceful protest near schools, places of worship, and community centers”

“Removing Attorney General oversight in Bill C-9 eliminates crucial safeguards against politically motivated prosecutions”

“Bill C-9’s hate symbol provisions could target cultural symbols used by Palestinian, Kurdish, Tamil, and other communities”

“I support online safety, cybersecurity, and combating hate crimes, but not at the cost of constitutional rights”

You can use the Canadian Constitution Foundation’s form letter to make it even easier.

1a. Sign Petitions Against These Bills

In addition to contacting your MP directly, sign these petitions to add your voice:

Bill C-9 Petitions:

CitizenGO Petition: “Reject C-9, Everything is Hateful Bill. Defend Our Free Speech” - An active petition specifically opposing Bill C-9

Note: As these bills are very recent (especially C-9, introduced September 2025), additional official parliamentary e-petitions may be created. Check:

House of Commons E-Petitions Portal - Search for “Bill C-9”, “Bill C-8”, or “Bill C-63”

Civil liberties organization websites listed below often host or link to additional petitions and campaigns

2. Share This Everywhere—Right Now (if not in Canada)

This is THE most important action. Most Canadians have no idea these bills exist, and that’s exactly how they’ll pass.

Please share this article with:

Every single person you know in Canada —they need to know what’s happening in their own country

Friends and family in the US —these precedents affect everyone; what happens in Canada today could happen elsewhere tomorrow

Anyone, anywhere—freedom of speech and privacy are universal concerns

Share on:

Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram

WhatsApp and Telegram family groups

Reddit, forums, Discord servers

Email it to your contact list

Print it and hand it out

These bills can slide through unnoticed while we’re distracted by other headlines. Don’t let that happen.

3. Support Civil Liberties Organizations

Groups fighting these bills need resources:

4. Stay Informed and Watch for Action Campaigns

These bills will likely be reintroduced or modified. Follow:

The Bottom Line

I get it—we all want safer online spaces, protection from cyber threats, and an end to hate crimes. But Bills C-63, C-8, and C-9 aren’t the answer. They trade fundamental freedoms for the illusion of safety, giving governments unprecedented powers to control speech, communications, and peaceful protest with minimal oversight.

Good laws protect both safety AND liberty. These bills fail that test.

Here’s what keeps me up at night: Bills like these pass all the time because people don’t know about them until it’s too late. We’re bombarded with so much news that truly dangerous legislation slides through while we’re looking the other way.

Bill C-8 is in second reading RIGHT NOW. Bill C-9 is already in committee after just 5 days. They could become law before most Canadians even hear about them.

The time to speak up is now—before these become law and it’s too late.

If you’re a Canadian reading this, please take 5 minutes today to email your MP about all three bills.

If you’re not Canadian, PLEASE share this with everyone you know who is.

If you’re in the US or elsewhere, share it anyway—these precedents spread.

Our freedoms aren’t just taken away in one dramatic moment—they’re eroded slowly, one “reasonable-sounding” bill at a time, while we’re not paying attention.

This is that moment. Don’t let these bills pass in silence.

Sources and Further Reading

Official Bill Texts:

Analysis and Concerns:

Bill C-63:

Bill C-8:

Bill C-9:

Government Information:

Petitions and Action Campaigns:

This article presents concerns raised by civil liberties organizations and experts. I encourage you to read the bills and sources yourself and form your own opinion.

